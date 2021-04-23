Weekend or longer lockdown; Chandigarh Admin to decide today

Deserted look of Plaza in Sector 17 of Chandigarh during weekend lockdown in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that lockdown should be considered as the last resort, the Chandigarh Administration on Thursday decided to review its decision of weekend lockdown.

Adviser Manoj Parida said, “Decision on weekend lockdown and longer lockdown will be taken in war room meeting headed by Administrator V P Singh Badnore Friday. Night curfew timing will continue to be 10 pm to 5 am.”

The UT Administration had imposed the weekend curfew in the city last weekend. The weekend curfew was largely successful.

However, even as various traders’ unions and market associations follow the curfew guidelines and do not open their establishments, they have been urging the administration to find other ways to curb the spread of coronavirus, as the lockdown has severe impact on their businesses .

In this connection, a delegation of city-based traders interacted with Adviser Parida.

A senior officer maintained that there are chances that the earlier decision of weekend lockdown might be rolled back. Punjab has already ordered the weekend lockdown in the state. In the neighbouring city, Panchkula, a district of Haryana, shops, showrooms will close from 6 pm.

Meanwhile, difference of opinion emerged between Chandigarh and Panchkula administration when the former decided to observe 24-hour-long lockdown Wednesday, on the day of Ram Navmi, but later refused to accept the suggestion of the Chandigarh Administration.