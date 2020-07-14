Weekend curfew on cards for UT, decision soon

In the war room meeting on Monday, UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore sought the views of doctors regarding further restrictions to be imposed in the city.

In view of the surge in coronavirus infections, the Chandigarh Administration may soon impose fresh restrictions, including weekend curfew. A final decision in this regard will be taken on Wednesday.

Sources said that the UT may impose restrictions on the number of people gathering in a shop at a time and impose curfew on Saturdays and Sundays.

In the war room meeting on Monday, UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore sought the views of doctors regarding further restrictions to be imposed in the city.

“A final decision regarding the further restrictions, weekend curfew etc. will be taken on Wednesday,” a statement issued by UT said.

PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram said, the hospital has examined 180 COVID-19 samples from Chandigarh and the neigbouring states, out of which 36 were found positive.

Director Health Services Dr G Dewan said, since corona cases are being reported from different areas, the administration is doing a necessary mapping of the cases in the city, so that attention could be focused on vulnerable areas. He said that a special screening drive has also been started in Manimajra.

The Administrator directed the doctors and health officials to enhance contact tracing and increase house-to-house screening. He also advised them to check the Aadhaar addresses, so that the correct addresses of the patients could be noted.

He further directed the authorities to enforce strict vigil on borders. The Administrator also ordered that vendors and police personnel working in the field should be specially screened and checked for symptoms and accordingly tested.

During the meeting, UT Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar informed that joint teams of SDMs, SHOs and RWAs have been constituted to monitor asymptomatic cases and report symptomatic cases, if any, in the areas, so that the cases could be detected early and medical treatment provided.

He said that during the weekend, 500 challans were issued against people for not wearing masks.

Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal said, a special campaign will be launched by audio announcements through PCR vans to make people aware of the precautions to be taken to avoid infection.

He said that during the weekend, 31 FIRs were registered for violation of night curfew, 39 people were arrested, 24 cars were seized and 2,500 people were challaned by the police for not wearing masks.

Meanwhile, the Administrator directed Secretary Labour to ensure that no person, who was treated and cured of COVID-19, is denied from returning to their job in private or government sector. He said that such people are safe, since they are less likely to contract corona again.

Adviser Manoj Parida said that as per the Central government’s instructions, all social, religious, cultural and other functions have been banned, except for marriage and cremation.

Gathering of people for any other event is not allowed and UT’s plantation drive will also continue under “Van Mahotsav” without any formal official function.

He said that the Deputy Commissioner has been authorized to give specific permission, in emergency cases, for any gathering and if such events are organised without the permission of the DC, police will take penal action against the defaulters.

