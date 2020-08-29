Week later, Chandigarh lifts weekend lockdown

The administration while lifting the weekend lockdown in markets issued a statement saying, "However, the market associations and customers must ensure strict following of hygienic practices like wearing of mask and social distancing." (Representational)

Just a week after announcing weekend lockdown, the Chandigarh Administration ordered that weekend closure of markets will be discontinued.

Several market associations had been opposing the weekend lockdown in the city saying that it was affecting their business as it was during the weekends only that people would come for shopping. They had given several representations to the administration asking for a rollback of this order.

The administration while lifting the weekend lockdown in markets issued a statement saying, “However, the market associations and customers must ensure strict following of hygienic practices like wearing of mask and social distancing.”

Last week as Punjab and Haryana had imposed restrictions on weekends, Chandigarh went ahead with closure of shops and offices on weekends. Officials said that shoppers from Punjab and Haryana would come to Chandigarh on weekends and that will lead to rush. However, now the lockdown has been lifted.

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal welcomed the step. “We on behalf of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal and traders of city express our gratitude to Chandigarh Administration for lifting weekend lockdown from shopkeepers of city.This will help traders to continue and survive in the present circumstances,” said Charanjiv Singh, chairman of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal.

He added, “We will cooperate with Chandigarh Administration if it comes with any other measure which helps in stopping of spread of corona in the city as we are also concerned about the pandemic.”

SUKHNA BAN ON WEEKENDS and ODD-EVEN TO CONTINUE

The UT Administration announced that the weekend closure of Sukhna Lake will continue. Residents can utilise various parks for physical activities, i.e. walking and yoga.

Also, it was said that the odd-even formula being applied in congested markets, as have been notified earlier, will continue till September 3.

STATUS OF COVID PATIENTS

Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, stated that they have 173 Covid patients in Nehru Hospital Extension, out of whom 55 belong to Chandigarh, 65 to Punjab, 31 to Haryana and 10 to Himachal Pradesh. He also stated that they have tested 962 samples, out of which 87 were found positive. Similarly, they have tested 241 samples under Rapid Antigen Testing, out of which 36 were found positive. Dr B S Chavan, director principal, GMCH, stated that they tested 278 samples, out of which 27 were found positive. All these patients were from various parts of the city. Dr G Dewan, Director Health Services, stated that they have conducted 879 Covid tests, out of which 536 were Antigen tests. He also stated that regular fogging has been done in sectors 55 and 56.

Dr G Dewan stated that 34,857 people have registered for Digital Health Cards and 4,72,104 people have downloaded Arogya Setu application.

The Administrator directed all to expedite registration of Digital Health Cards, so that people could take benefit of the new scheme.

The Administrator directed Principal Secretary (Education) to ensure that necessary Covid teaching is imparted to the children regarding three Ws: wearing of mask, washing of hands and watching distancing and other hygienic practices. He directed that every school, while giving online classes, must include it as a part of mandatory instructions.

He also directed that audio announcements should be made in public places/market places, advising people to follow hygienic practices to prevent Covid infection.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.