Week after basic amenities promised, Gumthala residents still await response from govt

A WEEK after residents of Gumthala village were promised basic amenities, following their announcement of boycotting the Lok Sabha elections, little has changed on ground. On May 19, administrative officers of different wings had rushed to the village and assured them of taking remedial measures, starting from the next day.

However, people are still forced to walk through a temporary wooden bridge for crossing the Ghaggar river for lack of a concrete road between the village and the main road to Panchkula. Due to lack of infrastructure, children have to travel to nearby villages to attend schools. Disruptions in electricity supply are alo common.

On May 19, after their refusal to cast votes, the villagers managed to speak to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who assured them of fulfilling thier demands. With a population of 400, the village has 115 registered voters.

“On May 19, government officers promised us that they will send a team for measuring height from the ground level to build a permanent road on the opposite side of Ghaggar river. They also promised to take the matter to CM Manohar Lal Khattar, but since then, on one has come. The officers were making fake assurances to compel us to vote,” said Om Parkash, a villager.

Nathu Ram, another villager, said, “Once there was a concrete bridge linking the village to the rest of the area but the bridge was situated on private land. Two years back, the bridge collapsed. Later, a kuchha rasta passing through Ghaggar river was made, but it is not usable during heavy rains. Even our distant relatives do not come to visit our houses in the absence of link road.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula, Balkar Singh said, “The villagers boycotted the election process only to gain publicity. We will not succumb to such tactics. These tactics do not work. Their demands are being considered and will be resolved on the priority basis after the full consideration.”