Wedding today, woman awaits Admin’s decision to de-seal

Jyoti, 27, who stays in the containment zone of Sector 30 is all set to get married on Friday, the day when the UT Administration will decide if the containment operations in the pocket have to be lifted or not.

Uncertainty persists for the family, as the administration had not given a final word till Thursday evening about the opening of the area. The officials were waiting for a committee report on the same.

“UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore will take a call if containment operations in Sector 30 B have to be ended tomorrow or not. It will be decided in the war room meeting,” said UT Adviser Manoj Parida.

“People inside have lost their jobs even when their particular area is not an affected pocket and still, they have been locked in the containment zone,” said Devinder Singh Babla, local coounseler. He added that the administration has assured him about de-sealing the area.

The sector was supposed the be de-sealed on June 5 if no new Covid-19 case was reported from the area. However, few days back, a woman from the same sector died. Later her reports revealed that she was indeed Covid-19 positive.

Following the case, the UT decided to take review the decision.

Jyoti’s family said that the wedding muhurat is scheduled for afternoon. “The groom’s family has already taken an e-pass to come from Rishikesh and they will be arriving tomorrow. All arrangements had to be made but we were locked in a containment zone. We could not even order things online as entry to the area was banned,” said Jyoti.

Jyoti’s father is a painter has also been rendered work-less. The family said that the date of the wedding was decided six months ago.

In a recent General House meeting, Devinder singh Babla asked if the community centre of sector 27 can be opened for a few hours for the for the wedding. However, it was decided that the civic body will coordinate with a private bhawan where the wedding can be held.

Now, as the muhurat inches closer, the family is in jitters. “We are just keeping our fingers crossed that administration allows de-sealing. It is my big day and I am not even sure if it will be tomorrow or not,” said Jyoti.

