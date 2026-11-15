Bride 18, groom 19: How a late-night raid stopped a Haryana child marriage

A decorated tent had been erected, around 100 wedding guests and members of the procession were having the feast, and pre-wedding rituals were underway just before the pheras (the ceremonial rounds around the sacred fire) when a joint team of officials and activists stepped in to halt a child marriage midway during a late-night intervention in Haryana’s Jind district last month.

The Sonipat unit of Mission to the Desperate and Destitute of India (MDD of India), an associate organisation of Just Rights for Children (JRC) in Haryana, had initially received confidential information that a wedding procession was scheduled to travel from a village in Sonipat district to a village in Jind district.

A team comprising officials from the administrations of Jind and Sonipat districts, police personnel, the Child Marriage Prohibition Officer, and members of MDD of India reached the groom’s village in Sonipat district, only to find the procession had already left for Jind. Rushing to the bride’s home in a village in Jind district, they arrived just in time to stop the ceremony.

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The officials immediately halted the rituals and sought the birth certificates of the bride and groom to verify their ages. The bride’s family promptly produced her birth certificate, which established that she was 18 years and five days old. However, the groom’s family delayed producing his documents for nearly two hours. Following firm intervention by the team, his birth certificate was finally produced, revealing that he was only 19 years old.

Under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, the minimum legal age for marriage is 18 years for women and 21 years for men. Since the groom was below the legally prescribed age, the marriage could not proceed.

Meanwhile, the bride’s family alleged that the groom’s family had misled them about his age and refused to go ahead with the marriage. Both families returned the dowry articles, jewellery and other belongings to each other at the spot, and the wedding procession subsequently returned without the bride.

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Five suspected cases in Jind within a week

According to Narendra Sharma, Jind district coordinator of MDD of India, who has been actively associated with efforts to prevent child marriages and promote children’s rights, as many as five suspected child marriage cases had been reported from different villages of Jind district within a week in October.

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Following the vigilance of the district child marriage prohibition officer and activists associated with JRC, three marriages were stopped before the ceremonies could take place, while investigations are underway in the remaining two cases where the marriages had already been solemnised.

In another incident on October 16, a team led by Ravi Lohan, Assistant District Child Marriage Prohibition Officer in Jind, stopped the proposed marriages of two cousins in a village in the district. Both wedding processions had arrived from a village in Hisar district, and document verification revealed that both brides and one of the grooms were minors.

In a suspected child marriage case reported on October 17, the authorities could not prevent the marriage as the information reached them after the wedding ceremonies had been completed. The wedding procession, which had arrived from a village in Charkhi Dadri district, had already completed the rituals and returned before the intervention team reached the spot.

Officials later contacted the families by phone, arranged for the bride and groom to be called back while they were still on their way, and handed the bride over to her family while the district administration investigates the matter to verify her age.

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Surinder Singh Maan, chief executive officer of MDD of India, said the wedding season had begun in Haryana and that the organisation’s teams would work closely with the district administrations to maintain strict vigilance against child marriages across 21 districts of the state.

Panipat, Sirsa and Fatehabad top complaint tally

Data obtained by Narendra Sharma under the Right to Information (RTI) Act from the Haryana Women and Child Development Department shows that Panipat, Sirsa and Fatehabad have recorded the highest number of child marriage complaints in Haryana over the past decade, with a total of 4,284 complaints reported across the state’s 22 districts between 2015-16 and 2024-25. In most of the reported cases, child marriages were prevented following timely intervention by the authorities and NGOs.

Panipat topped the list with 456 complaints during the period, followed by Sirsa with 444 complaints, while neighbouring Fatehabad recorded 423 and Jind district reported 324 complaints. Asked about the possible reasons behind the comparatively high number of complaints in certain areas, a senior official of the Haryana Women and Child Development Department said that the practice might be prevalent in some specific communities and among migrant families in the districts concerned.

Department Director Priyanka Soni stated, “Social factors remain the primary drivers of child marriage. In relatively developed areas and communities, families tend to delay their children’s marriages until they are settled in life. We have been undertaking awareness campaigns to prevent child marriages and address the social factors contributing to the practice.”

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She added that Haryana has 13 District Protection-cum-Prohibition Officers entrusted with preventing child marriages at the district level and ensuring the protection, care and welfare of affected children.

Meanwhile, Bhuwan Ribhu, founder of Just Rights for Children (JRC), stated that the organisation aims to eradicate the social evils of child marriage and forced marriage from India by 2030. Highlighting that over 250 civil society organisations associated with JRC are actively working on the ground across all 782 districts of the country, he emphasised that JRC would play a proactive and leading role in supporting and strengthening the Government of India’s ‘Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat’ (Child Marriage-Free India) campaign.



District-wise Child Marriage Complaints in Haryana (2015-16 to 2024-25)

Ambala: 127

Bhiwani: 129

Charkhi Dadri: 16

Faridabad: 135

Fatehabad: 423

Gurgaon: 50

Hisar: 283

Jhajjar: 65

Jind: 324

Kaithal: 214

Karnal: 269

Kurukshetra: 126

Mahendragarh: 127

Mewat: 377

Palwal: 151

Panipat: 456

Panchkula: 31

Rewari: 79

Rohtak: 148

Sirsa: 444

Sonipat: 188

Yamunanagar: 122

Total: 4,284

Source: Haryana Women and Child Development Department

Period: 2015-16 to 2024-25