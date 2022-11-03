Mission garbage-free city: Chandigarh MC handholds zero-waste wedding

Spearheading the mission to make Chandigarh the number one city in the country in terms of waste minimisation at source, reuse and recycle of waste, the Chandigarh civic body handheld a zero-waste wedding of a resident of Khuda Ali Sher, Manjeet Kaur, the daughter of Jasbir Singh from ward 1, where 100 per cent scientific processing of waste was achieved.

At the wedding, water and food were served in stainless steel glasses procured from the MC bartan bhandar and no plastic cups were used. Hand sanitisers at the snacks counter and eating tables were placed.

This apart, adopting the 3R principles and those of circular economy to reduce, reuse, and recycle to ensure maximum resource recovery, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Chandigarh Smart City Limited conducted a workshop on Viksit Bharat-Reaching the Last Mile Wednesday at Hotel Mount View, a completely zero waste event.

The event was aimed at creating awareness regarding the ban and complete elimination of single-use plastic. The registration for the event was QR based to avoid paper documentation. The workshop was displayed on LED screens to avoid any kind of flex hoardings and plastic boards.

While sharing information about the initiative of conducting zero waste events, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said that public events pose a challenge for the civic body in terms of generating substantial quantities of waste and their subsequent disposal. There is a need to ensure that going forward, all public events be conducted on zero-waste principles, she said.

She added that to minimise the amount of waste generated and the need to safely dispose of waste are the major aspects of zero waste events. This would be possible through use of environment friendly products, and the easy access to toilets and waste disposal facilities at such events, she added.

She said that sufficient sanitation workers were deployed along with a waste collection vehicle at the venues, water sprinklers to curb dust pollution at outdoor events, along with twin litter bins and gender segregated toilets/mobile toilet vans.

She said that the main feature of zero-waste events include that no plastic is used and that the event details were printed on eco-friendly paper material. Natural flowers were used for decoration purposes which were later composted and access to the venue was differently-abled friendly.

Green (for wet waste) and blue bins (for dry waste) were placed at easily accessible locations throughout the venue and gender segregated toilet at the entrance. Mitra said that robust mechanism was adopted to handle waste generated at event site and all the waste collected were periodically emptied and transported in a segregated manner.