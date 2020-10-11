Website on role of Sikh soldiers in World Wars launched

The website contains 17 videos and other information and would be continuously updated with more information. In the first world war, 34,252 soldiers, mostly Sikhs, died while during second world war 89,218 soldiers died.

Paying rich tributes to the Sikh soldiers who were martyred during the two world wars, the Vishav Yudh Pehla Te Duja Shaheed Welfare Society (VYPDSWS) Saturday launched a website, dedicated to contributions of such soldiers. The website, said the organizers, will provide vital information through videos and features, to the people regarding the martyrs’ role in saving democratic values and lives in Europe and other countries during the two world wars.

At a brief function at village Sultanwind near here, Bhupinder Singh Holland who joined the launching ceremony online from Holland said the website http://www.vishavyudhsultanwind.org is aimed to provide consolidated information platform to the people on the role of the Sikhs in the world wars. An alumnus of Khalsa College, Amritsar, Holland has already written two books on the subject and had been spearheading a movement to give suitable honour to the unsung heroes of the wars.

Punjab Cultural Promotion Council head and Khalsa College Global Alumni Association (KCGAA) president Dr Davinder Singh Chhina who presided over the function, said the website had been prepared by Holland. He said the Sikh soldiers fought for the protection of the beleaguered people who were being victimized by the powerful Nazi forces and their supporters.

Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) honouarry secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina in his message said that the Sikhs fought bravely in three continents including Europe, Asia, Africa and even in Middle East.

