Website for conference on water management launched by BBMB

The Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation launched a website on ‘First International Conference on Sustainable Water Management’ to be organised by Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in December this year. The website was launched by U P Singh, secretary of the ministry.

The secretary apprised that delegates and experts from India and all over the World will participate in this conference and their experiences will be very beneficial for Sustainable Water Management. He also added that experts from India and from other countries will share their latest technologies to build an accurate model on sustainable water management.

The main aim of the conference is to bring advancements in water management system to further reduce both floods and droughts across the world. D K Sharma, Chairman, BBMB apprised U P Singh about the creation of a new ‘climate change cell’ in BBMB and he showcased the recent work of the climate change cell through power point presentations.

