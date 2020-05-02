Web protal, helpline number for launched for people stranded in UT

Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida (File) Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida (File)

The Chandigarh administration launched a web portal and a helpline number for the registration of stranded migrants, students and tourists, among others, who want to travel to their native states from Chandigarh. While the helpline number is 1800-180-2067, the portal (admser.chd.inc.in/migrant) is available on the administration’s website.

The nodal officer for this task, Rajeev Tiwari said, “On the web portal, the person has to fill in the details and submit the form. Many, who are unable to access the web, can call on the helpline number between 8 am to 8 pm.” He said that a list of the stranded people is being prepared.

Adviser Manoj Parida said, Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar was advised to liberally give passes for inter-state movement since the central government has now allowed such movement.

DC Mandip Singh Brar said, “So far, we have not made any demand for special train services. The states whose people are stranded in Chandigarh will make the arrangements for the commute. We are only facilitating them and working as a bridge between the stranded people and the nodal officers of other states. We are also collecting figures of Chandigarh residents stranded in other states. Once the exact number is ascertained, we will decide the mode of transportation. We expect the numbers to be less.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd