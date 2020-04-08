Wearing masks compulsory in Chandigarh now

Action would be taken against all those who do not use masks or cover their face. (AP Photo) Action would be taken against all those who do not use masks or cover their face. (AP Photo)

Now wearing masks or covering face with cloth while moving out has been made mandatory by the Chandigarh Administration. Also, all water and electricity-related payments have been deferred.

This was decided at a review meeting that was chaired by UT Administrator V P singh Badnore on Tuesday evening.

While speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, UT Adviser Manoj Parida said, “It will now be mandatory to wear mask or cover face or mouth with a cloth while moving out in any public place in Chandigarh.”

Action would be taken against all those who do not use masks or cover their face.

At the meeting, Adviser Parida informed Badnore that the number of positive cases has come down in Chandigarh to 11, which is an index of success of curfew measures and observation of social distancing by the residents.

The Administrator was informed that there was no shortage of medicines and safety gears. Additional PPEs and masks were also being procured. The Administrator directed Principal Secretary Health to prepare a city COVID management plan on the basis of guidelines issued by the Government of India.

Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar stated that 55,150 cooked food packets have been distributed among the destitutes in various parts of the city. He also stated that necessary arrangements have been made for use of Red Cross ambulance for carrying bodies to the Cremation Ground. Families at Faidan village have been given ration packets, so that the residents do not come out and all the prescribed norms are maintained.

Online classes

Rubinderjit Singh Brar, Director Higher Education, stated that online classes are being held for students in classes 9 and 11 through Google classes. The Administrator directed DHE to explore the possibility of providing the same for classes 1 to 8.

Sachin Rana, Director Technical Education, stated that online teaching is being provided through Zoom application to ITI, polytechnical, engineering, architectural classes. He also stated that 1,434 students under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana are also receiving skill training through digital platforms.

Last date for water, power extended

A K Sinha, Finance Secretary stated that the last date for payment of electricity and water charges has been submitted for extension.

Adviser Parida stated that a detailed COVID-19 Management Plan covering all departments is under preparation and will be sent to the Centre.

After detailed discussions, it was decided that not just the payment of water and electricity bills will be deferred but payment of house rent for houses and rehabilitation colonies will also be deferred.

Shab-e-barat at home

DGP Sanjay Baniwal stated that the local Muslim community in Chandigarh has agreed to observe Shab-e-barat at their homes only instead of coming out.

