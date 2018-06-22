Wearing masks, Chandigarh’s Dadumajra residents protest with asanas

Students of Ashiana Children’s Home in Sector 16, Panchkula, perform yoga on Parade Ground on Thursday. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh) Students of Ashiana Children’s Home in Sector 16, Panchkula, perform yoga on Parade Ground on Thursday. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh)

With masks on, the residents of Dadumajra Colony Thursday performed yoga at the local dumping ground as a protest against the unhygienic conditions in the area that they are forced to live in.

Residents from nearby areas also joined the protest, led by Dyal Krishan, chairman of their joint action committee, on International Yoga Day.

Krishan said the union territory authorities have asked the city residents to perform yoga for good health, while it has showed no concern for our issues. “Even today (Thursday) we waited for someone from the administration to take stalk of the situation for two hours, but no one came.”

The protestors had asked Mayor Davesh Moudgil and MP Kirron Kher to join them on the yoga day at the dumping ground. Residents Welfare Association-38 (West) president Jeeva Kumar, Congress State Secretary Yadvinder Mehta and CPI(M)’s Kawaljeet, however, met the residents on Thursday.

The residents said the condition has turned from bad to worse in the last one year. “Someone in every household is catching some ailment because of the dumping ground nearby, but no steps are being taken despite several complaints,” said a resident.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App