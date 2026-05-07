Weapon supplier to Bambiha gang operative held in Panchkula ahead of MC polls: police

Police said the revolver supplied to Akram was a licensed weapon, which Suleiman allegedly handed over illegally. (Source: File Photo)

Panchkula police have arrested a man accused of supplying a revolver to an alleged operative of the Bambiha gang, weeks after the gang member was caught with the weapon and live cartridges during a crackdown in the run-up to the Municipal Corporation elections on May 10.

According to police, the accused, Suleiman, a resident of Nanawal village in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district, was arrested under the Arms Act after “sustained interrogation” of Mohammad Akram, an alleged gang operative, who was arrested in Pinjore earlier.

Police said Akram, a resident of Islamnagar in Pinjore, was arrested on April 6 by a team of the Detective Staff led by in-charge Nirmal Singh, following a tip-off, and seized a .32 bore revolver and five live cartridges from his possession.