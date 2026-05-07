Weapon supplier to Bambiha gang operative held in Panchkula ahead of MC polls: police

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Panchkula police have arrested a man accused of supplying a revolver to an alleged operative of the Bambiha gang, weeks after the gang member was caught with the weapon and live cartridges during a crackdown in the run-up to the Municipal Corporation elections on May 10.
According to police, the accused, Suleiman, a resident of Nanawal village in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district, was arrested under the Arms Act after “sustained interrogation” of Mohammad Akram, an alleged gang operative, who was arrested in Pinjore earlier.
Police said Akram, a resident of Islamnagar in Pinjore, was arrested on April 6 by a team of the Detective Staff led by in-charge Nirmal Singh, following a tip-off, and seized a .32 bore revolver and five live cartridges from his possession.
ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj said, “Akram has around eight criminal cases registered against him, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, assault and violations under the Arms Act.”
During his interrogation, Akram told investigators that he had been working for the Bambiha gang for a long time and was involved in running extortion and illegal betting operations in Pinjore and Kalka areas, police said.
DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amarinder Singh said, “During the questioning, Akram disclosed that Suleiman had arranged the revolver seized from his possession.”
Police said Suleiman had initially managed to evade arrest after learning about the investigation, but was later tracked down amid intensified surveillance and checking drives launched in the run-up to the civic body elections.
Police said the revolver supplied to Akram was a licensed weapon, which Suleiman allegedly handed over illegally.
According to police, they are now probing whether the weapon was used in recent extortion attempts, targeting businessmen or threatening people in the region, and also examining the gang’s financial links, while trying to identify other associates involved in facilitating criminal activities.
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