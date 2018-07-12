We were instructed to neutralise Dilpreet with minimum injuries, says Punjab DSP Yadav

Inspector Shiv Kumar and DSP Rakesh Kumar Yadav Inspector Shiv Kumar and DSP Rakesh Kumar Yadav

Punjab Police Counter Intelligence DSP Rakesh Kumar Yadav, one of the two officers who shot and immobilised gangster Dilpreet Singh at ISBT-43 on Monday, said they had been instructed to “neutralise” him with minimum injuries.

“We were given three instructions by our seniors. First, there should be no civilian casualty at any cost. Second, we should protect ourselves and third, neutralise the gangster giving him minimum injuries. But if the situation so demanded, we were also given permission to use maximum force. We followed all three instructions and managed to nab the gangster with two bullets that got him on his right thigh,” Punjab Police, Counter Intelligence, DSP Yadav, told Chandigarh Newsline.

The instructions came from the top – Punjab DGP, Punjab, Suresh Arora, and DG, Intelligence, Dinker Gupta.

When Dilpreet fired two bullets at the plainclothes police team that intercepted him near ISBT-43, Yadav and Inspector Shiv Kumar of Jalandhar Police, retaliated with their service revolvers within split seconds, their bullets hitting Dilpreet’s leg almost simultaneously.

Yadav said the police team had specific information about Dilpreet’s movements that day. “And we were also well aware about the fact that he would be carrying huge weapons. This came true. His Swift had 60 rounds of cartridges, a pistol and one single-barrel gun,” the DSP said, revealing that the police party was carrying bullet proof jackets in their vehicles.

Yadav said the police give Dilpreet enough opportunities to surrender. “First, we smashed his windscreen with a stone to stop him. But, he tried to escape by reversing his car. When he got blocked, he opened fire at us. He fired two bullets before we got him,” Yadav said.

Yadav, who has been part of two similar operations earlier, said it was all part of the job.

“We never consider such operations as big achievements. Dilpreet was a criminal who could go to at any extent to save himself. Our job was to catch him and we did it. And as he was injured, we also rushed him to Civil Hospital, Phase 6, in Mohali without wasting a single moment.”

Inspector Kumar of Jalandhar Police had a key role in establishing Dilpreet’s movements in Chandigarh . “I cannot divulge how we developed the information, but I can only say Dilpreet came on the radar following an interrogation of a drug peddler arrested in Jalandhar,” the DSP has said.

Inspector Kumar said that he, along with his police team from Jalandhar Rural had been following the movements of Dilpreet for the last couple of weeks. “Earlier, we visited Burail in Sector 45 after receiving inputs about Dilpreet’s movement but found nothing. But this time, we had exact information – the registration number of the Swift car – which was being used by him. DSP Rakesh Kumar Yadav was in another car, but we reacted together.”

Chandigarh Police has taken the service revolvers of DSP Yadav and Inspector Kumar as case property in the attempt to murder case registered against Dilpreet at Sector 36 police station.

