‘We want to break stereotypes and start conversations,’ Chandigarh prof speaks on HIV

A paper and pencil might conventionally go hand in hand, but Gaurav Gaur, Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work, PU shows that can happen in more ways than one as he holds up a pencil made completely from used newspapers and talks about going plastic free. The initiative is one little way the professor – who was appointed as the Commonwealth Ambassador for HIV AIDS and was also awarded the UNV Karamveer Chakra for his works – is contributing towards saving the environment. Having also launched a ‘thaila campaign’, urging people to forgo the use of plastic bags, he makes sure the polymer finds no place in any of his seminars – his department has banned plastic folders, water bottles, or pens, and even goes as far as to honour its guests with potted tulsi (basil) plants instead of bouquets. A co-coordinator for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, PU, Gaur is not only an environment conscious individual, but in fact finds his passion in several causes close to his heart.

Stamping out the stigma

Seeing Gaur drive around in his brightly colored Maruti-800 covered with HIV slogans, and carrying contraceptives and informative pamphlets, was a common sight in the city. He went a step further and even shaved his head to write messages on it. “I wanted to do something different, so I shaved my head and painted my body with informative slogans,” he says. A picture of Gaur was captured by John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, US, who chose it for their annual calender. The cherry on the top, however, was when Queen Elizabeth II herself invited him to Buckingham Palace to honour him after noticing his work.

The red tide

Menstrual health and hygiene are key areas in women empowerment and Gaur recognizes the importance of the issue. “We cover four aspects in our training programs: breaking the silence, busting myths and misconceptions, spreading awareness about options available in the market, and safe disposal of used menstrual products,” he says. Initiated in January 2018, Gaur tied up with Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC), New Delhi who imparted training to 5 of his students. These students further trained his entire department which currently has 60 student trainers. In the span of 18 months since the project’s initiation, Gaur’s campaign has touched the lives of almost 6,200 people belonging to schools, colleges, slums, and villages of the Tricity, Himachal, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

But Gaur also talks about a problem that arises from extensive use of pads. “After the popularity of movies like ‘Padman’, the issue got limelight, which we’re grateful for. But ultimately the promotion of pads is causing irreparable harm to our environment since they’re non-biodegradable and take decades to perish. People pay no heed to how these will be disposed of – when the MC is asked whether they’d classify used menstrual products as dry waste or wet, they have no answer! We focus on directing people to other options like menstrual cups, cloth pads, and organic tampons instead. The market does offer organic options; people just need to be made aware of them.”

Gaur also rejects the gender bias perpetuated by the society that says only women can start a conversation regarding menstruation. “We specifically ask people to train male students as well. During one of our training programs, a few boys came to me and expressed their discomfort at talking about something that they felt wasn’t up their alley. But at the end of the session, they were the ones participating the most. This is what we really want – to break stereotypes and start conversations.”

Gaur plans for the initiative to pick up momentum with time. The students he’s trained will train their juniors who’ll further do the same, perpetuating a cycle. He recognizes that there are taboos that can’t instantly be broken, but that doesn’t deter them.

(Paw)sitive Steps

In November 2018, Gaurav and his department started ‘Ann Anand for Animals’, an initiative under which they collected leftover leafy vegetables from hostels at the end of the day, and transported it to cow shelters. They’ve covered 9-10 hostels, using their own cars to get the fodder to shelters everyday. They’re also occasionally joined by philanthropists who offer to buy bran for the animals. “In a day, we gathered around150-200 kgs on an average. On a certain day we even touched 600 kgs.”

The department also got media attention for their activities, prompting the Chandigarh Governor to tweet about it. They were then honored by the Mayor as well, giving them recognition in the city.

“We never force people to contribute. Once they come along and see what we do, they feel like doing their bit too.”

One of the students of the department has also come to the rescue of stray puppies and takes them to a private veterinarian to get them immunized. Besides that, they regularly donate blankets, milk, and food to several shelters.

There are days when Gaur feels exhausted, but he picks himself up with the inspiring saying; ‘You can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone’.

“One looks at people who aren’t as fortunate as you and you and are bound to spur into action. I’m fortunate to be in a position to help people, and never believe I’ve done enough.”