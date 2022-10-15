We took it for granted that govt will look after us: Ex-NDA cadet left disabled

At 18 years of age, Cadet Kartik Sharma of National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakvasla, was left quadriplegic after an accident while doing a ‘dive roll’ in physical training exercise in February 2016.

The young boy, who had joined the academy just eight months ago, was left with 100% disability and spent over five years in Military Hospital Kirkee, near Pune, before finally being discharged and brought to his hometown in Ghumarwin of Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the now 24-year-old Kartik, who has no mobility of hands and legs, says he felt humiliated when he read the comments made by an official of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare regarding disability pension for disabled officer cadets. The official had said that the cadets were well aware of terms and conditions of service and that the government was kind to give them an ex-gratia payment.

“At that age of 17-18 years when one is full of ‘josh’ and wants to serve in the Army, who reads the fine print? It never occurred to me when I went around getting my documents attested to appear in NDA examination. We took it for granted that our government will look after us if something happened,” Kartik says.

After topping his batch in Sainik School, Kartik sat for both NDA and JEE exams. After clearing both and topping in NDA exam, he chose to opt for it. However, the manner in which the issue of disability pension for officer trainees has been dealt with has left him shocked. “There are so few disabled cadets that it would hardly be a financial problem to give them disability pension and status of ex-servicemen so that they can get medical benefits. I do not understand why this is not being done,” he said, adding that his hometown Ghumarwin lacks the specialised facilities needed to deal with his condition.

“I order my medicines online and in advance so that is not a problem. But consulting a doctor is an issue. Now with an AIIMS having been inaugurated in Bilaspur, I am hopeful of being able to consult a neurologist there. Had I been eligible for Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme then things would be easier,” he said.

Kartik’s father is a retired government doctor while his mother is a retired government teacher and they worry about his well being after their death. “Earlier, we needed four attendants daily to take care of him but now we are down to only one. It is very costly and we have spent a lot of money for his treatment. But he requires constant care and it worries us who will take care of him after us,” his father Dr KA Bhardwaj said, adding that it is a tradition here for young boys to join the Army. “We also sent Kartik to Sainik School and then NDA. But this is not how disabled cadets should be left. The government should review the policy,” he said.

Kartik gets Rs 9,000 as ex-gratia and Rs 16,000 for 100% disability. But this is nowhere close to what civilian officer trainees get. “I have joined a BA course from IGNOU and am now in second year. I plan to appear in the civil services examination,” says the young man who still has courage and determination for his life ahead.