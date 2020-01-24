‘We Too’: A talk on role of men’s rights groups at Panjab University

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Kulkarni explained that there are three typed of mobilisations in India, a pro-feminist group, a gay men’s group, and a men’s right growth group. (File) Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Kulkarni explained that there are three typed of mobilisations in India, a pro-feminist group, a gay men’s group, and a men’s right growth group. (File)

(Written by Abhinandan Kanwar)

The department of Political Science along with the Department of Sociology, Panjab University held a seminar titled ‘We Too’ at Arts 4 block, on Thursday for a conversation on masculinity.

The speaker on the occasion, Mangesh Kulkarni, pointed out that “Men have been mobilising on gender issues since the 1970’s,” before adding that, “Men feel aggrieved by the rise of various aspects of feminism.” Kulakrni is the Head and coordinator, UGC Centre of Advanced Study, Department of Politics and Public Administration Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Talking about masculinity, Kulkarni said that the last three decades have been witness to a greater awareness about gender as a social category and how masculinity is detrimental to cause of gender equality.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Kulkarni explained that there are three typed of mobilisations in India, a pro-feminist group, a gay men’s group, and a men’s right growth group. Pointing out how the first two groups are working towards an equal society, Kulkarni said that the pro-feminist group supports women empowerment, the gay men’s group wants to end the discrimination that they face, but the men’s right growth group wants to restore and safeguard the traditional family structure. “The pro-feminist group and gay men’s group is progressive and they are helping to create a gender just society, while men’s rights growth group are conservative and an obstacle in the path of gender justice,” said Kulkarni.

Clarifying the role of men’s rights groups, he said, “The women’s mobilisation for gender justice emerged in India during the 1970’s and is by now familiar feature of our social landscape. Colonial era laws have been opposed and there have been many gender-just progressive laws. Violence against women has invited stringent laws in the wake of the Nirbhaya case. However, over the last quarter century, the country has also witnessed the rise of men’s groups focusing on gender issues, which often goes unnoticed. Men against violence and abuse work with men to promote the feminist agenda and have been using innovative means to challenge and root out patriarchal mindset.”

