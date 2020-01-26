Tricity residents tell The Indian Express what they think is the most important aspect of Preamble to the Constitution Tricity residents tell The Indian Express what they think is the most important aspect of Preamble to the Constitution

As India celebrates 71st Republic Day, Tricity residents tell The Indian Express what they think is the most important aspect of Preamble to the Constitution

Kanwaljeet Singh Kanwaljeet Singh

I think we need to reflect on who is the owner or declarant of the Preamble, in whose name is that declaration made? So the most important aspect of the Preamble is the first line “We the people”. Who is the “we” that defines our democracy? We need to reflect on that, who and what consists the “we” in our country. Furthermore, we need to focus on the words “secular”, “democratic” and “socialist”, to examine what kind of country do we want for ourselves and where are we heading? It’s interesting, if you look at some Preambles from other democracies, they invoke the “almighty” or the “gods grace”, but in India, we used the term “we the people” for a reason and we should remember that.

Kanwaljeet Singh, (Political Activist)

Mac Sarin Mac Sarin

The whole Preamble is so important how can I choose one? But I guess if I truly have to, I would concentrate on the word “freedom” or “liberty”. It is the most crucial right that the people of India possess. The freedom to do and say whatever we wish to without infringing on the rights of others. That is something that we should never undermine at all, we need to hold on to that freedom.

Mac Sarin, (Advocate)

Shreenath A Khemka Shreenath A Khemka

The very beginning of the Preamble, i.e. “we the people” is the most crucial aspect of it. It is peculiar that we sometimes ignore how significant it is to reflect on who “we the people” are. I have been a student of legal history, and we forget that our Preamble and the whole Constitution was not really a democratically chosen document. The Constituent Assembly was chosen by the British and by some leaders of princely states. It mostly consisted of men over a certain age who own land. So it is not just a legal instrument but a political one. So the Preamble is a sort of moral proclamation that bridges the gap between the consent of the people and the Constitution. It established the moral legitimacy of the Constitution.

Shreenath A Khemka, (Advocate)

Rimpy Rimpy

The Preamble seeks to protect and ensure the notion of “equality” in our country. But when it comes to the rights of differently-abled people, equality in opportunity is more of an abstract notion than a reality. There was no mention of the word “disability” in the Constitution until the Persons with Disabilities Act was put in place in 1995, and was later updated in 2016 as Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act. But despite the Act, provisions for disabled people to access the same opportunities as others barely exist. This equality in opportunity needs to translate to the right to education. As of now, 54 per cent of children with multiple disabilities and 50 per cent children of with mental illnesses have not attended school.

Rimpy, (PHD scholar, equal opportunity cell official at Panjab University)

Jagnoor Singh Grewal Jagnoor Singh Grewal

Equality of opportunity stands outs as the most important need for our times. It is imperative that we as a society ensure that all our children get access to quality of education. This forms the bedrock of access to opportunity and self empowerment and it is vital to ensure that all citizens experience the multi-faceted liberty and justice promised by our Constitution.

Jagnoor Singh Grewal, (PCS officer)

Tanu Bedi Tanu Bedi

For me, the most relevant aspect of the Preamble is last line which proclaims “for the unity and integrity of the nation” and also the very beginning which states “we the people”. I believe we all have to stand together to protect the integrity of our nation, and safeguard the rights guaranteed to us by our Constitution. It is our duty to do so.

Tanu Bedi, (Advocate)

Samridhi Roy Samridhi Roy

The part from the Preamble that strikes me the most is that the source of the authority lies with the people of the country. The power, responsibility and onus is on us, to ensure liberty and equality in its truest sense. So no matter how hard the situation gets, instead of choosing to turn back, we can also choose to exercise the rights that have been granted to us in the Constitution.

Samridhi Roy, (Young professional)

Opinder Preet K Gill Opinder Preet K Gill

In current times, secularism is one important aspect that we need to focus on from our Preamble. It is the part of the Preamble that gives equal rights to everyone without any discrimination. Of course, apart from that there are other important aspects of the Preamble.

Liberty and equality are the key words that assure equal rights and opportunity and the freedom to thought, expressions, belief, faith and

worship.

Opinder Preet K Gill, (Municipal Councilor in Mohali)

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App