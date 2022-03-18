We may make mistakes, but our intent is never wrong, says Khattar

Amid the ongoing attacks by the opposition in the ongoing Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha levelling accusations of corruption on the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the steps taken by the current government to curb corruption were “unprecedented”.

Addressing a press conference, here on Thursday, Khattar lashing out at the opposition, said, “The kind of reforms the present state government had introduced to ensure maximum governance- minimum government is what no one thought was ever possible. There is a need to distinguish between bona fide and mala fide intentions. We may make mistakes, but our intent is never wrong. Starting from those at the bottom of the pyramid our utmost priority, as they are the ones who have first right on the government.”

Opposition had attacked the government for stopping old-age pension of about 2.7 lakh beneficiaries across the state. “These claims are just like empty vessels making the loudest noises. Opposition can only make noise on this issue, but they are unaware of the ground reality. As many as 2.61 lakh new beneficiaries have been added in two years till March 2022. Around 2.41 lakh people have died in these two years, their pension was discontinued. Besides, there are about 21,000 people with an annual income of more than Rs 3.50 lakh; therefore, their pension was discontinued, while there are around 15,000 cases where discrepancies related to age were found and because of which they have not been able to avail the pension benefits”, Khattar said.

“The state government has sent the data of people in the age group of 57 to 60 years for verification through Parivar Pehchan Patra, as soon as this data will be verified, the pension will start automatically once they attain the pension age,” he said, adding that for the first time, our government has also started giving the pension benefit of Rs 2,500 to people suffering from serious diseases such as cancer and HIV.

9.75 lakh children to be vaccinated

Anti-Covid vaccination programme has started for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years. Earlier, the vaccination programme for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years was started on January 3. “So far, about 11 lakh and six lakh children have been administered the first and the second doses, respectively. A total of 9.75 lakh children in the age group of 12 to 14 years are to be vaccinated in the state. As many as 390 vaccination centers have been set up for this. So far, more than 2.29 crore first doses while about 1.83 crore second doses have been administered in the state. Similarly, 2.54 lakh precautionary doses have been administered”, Khattar said.

Celebration on birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

A state-level function will be held in Panipat on April 24 to mark the celebrations of the 400th Prakash Purab of Hind Di Chadar Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. “Haryana shares a special bond not only with Guru Tegh Bahadur ji but with all the 10 Sikh Gurus as most of them have travelled in Kurukshetra and Lohgarh, which once was the capital of Sikh state. Haryana has a special connection with Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji as more than 30 Gurdwaras are in the state in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji,” Khattar said.

Surajkund Handicrafts Mela from March 19

35th International Surajkund Handicrafts Mela will be from March 19 and will continue till April 4, 2022. “This time Jammu and Kashmir will be the partner state, while Uzbekistan is the participating country. Around 20 countries are expected to participate in this mela. An e-ticketing system has been started for the visitors. Around 25 lakh people are expected to visit the mela. This time we have decided that two such melas would be organised in September and October,” Khattar said.