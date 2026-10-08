‘We have a team of very good players’: Pargat seeks to downplay Cong rift

Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and party general secretary in-charge of the state Sachin Pilot on Thursday offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Pargat, 61, who was appointed the Punjab Congress chief last week replacing Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and Pilot landed at Amritsar airport in the morning, from where they drove to the Golden temple.

“We came here to offer ‘shukrana’ (thanks) and seek blessings. We prayed for the continued well-being, prosperity and brighter future of the people of Punjab,” said Pargat, before proceeding to the Durgiana Temple. He and Pilot also visited St Paul’s Church and the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal.