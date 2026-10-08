‘We have a team of very good players’: Pargat seeks to downplay Cong rift

On first visit to Punjab after being appointed state Congress chief, Pargat alongwith state in-charge Sachin Pilot, visits Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir, St Paul's Church and Valmiki Tirath

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarOct 8, 2026 10:16 PM IST
Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and state in-charge Sachin Pilot offer prayers at Golden Temple in AmritsarNewly appointed Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and state in-charge Sachin Pilot offer prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar (X/ Sachin Pilot)
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Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and party general secretary in-charge of the state Sachin Pilot on Thursday offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Pargat, 61, who was appointed the Punjab Congress chief last week replacing Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and Pilot landed at Amritsar airport in the morning, from where they drove to the Golden temple.

“We came here to offer ‘shukrana’ (thanks) and seek blessings. We prayed for the continued well-being, prosperity and brighter future of the people of Punjab,” said Pargat, before proceeding to the Durgiana Temple. He and Pilot also visited St Paul’s Church and the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal.

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“Visiting the various religious places was not merely an expression of faith, but also an opportunity to reconnect with Punjab’s glorious heritage, which inspires people to move forward with mutual love and harmony,” said Pilot.

Pargat sought to downplay the rift within the party’s state unit. “We have a team of very good players. I feel no one else has the kind of team we have,” he said.

Pilot said, “The Congress has given a responsibility to Pargat Singh by appointing him as the Punjab Congress chief. After a few months, Punjab will go to polls. I am confident that we will get the blessings of the people.”

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa asserted that the party will fight unitedly and live up to Punjab’s expectations.

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MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, former deputy chief minister O P Soni, former minister Raj Kumar Verka, Vijay Inder Singla and Sukhwinder Singh Danny were among the party leaders present at the Golden Temple.

“Today, we came here under the leadership of Sachin Pilot. We all will work for the welfare of Punjab,” Verka said.

Speaking to reporters about the protests in Delhi, Pilot said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been “exposed”, and a “jan andolan” led by Rahul Gandhi against him is underway.

Pargat, meanwhile, said that strengthening social unity and mutual trust is essential to take Punjab forward on the path of development. “The prosperity of farmers, workers, traders, youth, women and every section of society is the true measure of Punjab’s progress”.

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The former India hockey team captain and three-time MLA said Punjab’s unique identity lies in its rich religious and cultural heritage and its tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood. “The land of Punjab has always taught respect for different faiths, communities and viewpoints, while placing humanity above all else.”

“Freeing Punjab from drugs, unemployment, corruption and other social challenges and transforming it into a strong, prosperous and progressive state is a shared responsibility of all,” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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