We get many facilities, there should not be any pension for MLAs: Abhay

Days after the Punjab government amended pension norms for MLAs and former MLAs, Haryana INLD MLA from Ellenabad Abhay Chautala on Saturday said that there should rather be no pension for any MLA.

Interacting with mediapersons here on Saturday, Abhay said, “People of the constituency elect and send us to the Vidhan Sabha to serve them and not to claim pensions. People elect us so that we can raise their grievances in the Vidhan Sabha and get their problems solved by mediating between them and the government officials. We are not elected that we stand in queues in the Vidhan Sabha and demand various kinds of allowances for us. When, as MLA, we get so many other facilities then why should a pension be given at all?” It is of utmost pride for us that over 2.5 crore people of Haryana elect 90 people who are sent to the Vidhan Sabha with a hope that we shall fulfill our responsibilities towards the electorate and meet their expectations”.

Talking about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Abhay said, “He is the one who has increased various allowances for the MLAs in Delhi. Rather, MLAs in Delhi are getting the highest pension and allowances. Rather he is the one who is also drawing pension from IRS and as an MLA, too. It is yet to be seen for how long Punjab government will keep functioning on the instructions given by the Delhi government.”

Taking a dig at the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, Abhay added, “Haryana government had promised to increase old-age pension to Rs 5,100 per month, but the promise has yet not been fulfilled. Rather, the old-age pension of several senior citizens has been stopped.” Abhay also reacted to Punjab government’s recent announcement of tariff-free 300 units of electricity from July 1 and said, “Till date, the announcements made by AAP are only announcements. On ground, there is no work being done to implement such announcements. But, if AAP government of Punjab implements their announcements, we shall welcome that.”

Abhay spoke about the crop-loss suffered by farmers and demanded that the state government should immediately give Rs 500 per quintal bonus on wheat crop to the farmers and also give compensation to the farmers for their crop-damage.

HPCC chief Kumari Selja, too, raised the issue of compensation for crop damage and delay in wheat procurement. Selja said, “Crops of farmers were not being lifted from the mandis of Haryana and its payment was not being made on time to the farmers. Lifting of the crop from the mandis should be ensured within 24 hours of the sale and payment of the crop should be made to the farmers within 48 hours. Also, payment should be made with interest to those farmers who have not been paid yet. procurement of wheat crop had started from April 1, but preparations were not even made by the government in the mandis. According to the Haryana government, if a farmer sells a crop in a government mandi on the MSP, then the crop will be lifted from the mandi within 48 hours and the farmers will be paid within 72 hours of selling the crop.