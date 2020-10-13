‘We fight for their rights even today’: Dalit, Sikh groups gather at Golden Temple to observe 100th anniv

Members of Sikh organisations march from Bhai Gurdas Hall to Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. (Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

Dalit and Sikh organisations observed the 100th anniversary of the restoration of Dalit rights to offer Krah Parshad at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday.

This moment in history had played a key role in mobilisation of Sikhs and formation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

On October 12, 1920, Sikhs had managed to restore the rights of Dalit Sikhs to offer ‘Krah Prasad’ at Golden Temple and Akal Takht. “The interference of the British government in the management of Golden Temple and Akal Takht had not only led to a strong attack on the basic principle of equality in Sikhism, but had also polluted the environment of the spiritual institutions of Sikhs not only in Golden Temple but all over the Punjab,” said Dr Kashmir Singh Khunda, president of the Dalits and Minorities Organisation (DMOP), Punjab.

He added, “Dalits’ rights to offer Krah Parshad at Golden Temple were restored on this day 100 years ago. A 17-member committee was formed with 10 members from Dalit community and this committee played an important role in formation of SGPC. Today we have taken inspiration from that event to fight for Dalit rights today.”

DMOP, Kendri Shiri Guru Singh Sabha Chandigarh, Global Sikh Council, Baba Bir Singh and Dhir Singh Foundation, Anandpur Sahib Heritage Foundation and Institute of Sikh Studies Chandigarh activists gathered at Bhai Gurdass Hall on Heritage Street on Monday.

They recited ‘Sukhmani Sahib’ and speeches were made before taking a commemorative march towards Akal Takht.

Families of some who had witnessed this moment 100 years ago, were also honoured.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.