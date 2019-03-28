We dare to dream: Dancers from slum area of Chandigarh

Written by Sumedha Sharma

It’s not that only famous personalities can inspire us to rise. Real heroes shine from the deep blue hues, and city’s slums are no surprise to this. A group of various youngsters, mostly from slum areas of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, can be seen practicing dance moves in open grounds of Chandigarh and Panchkula in morning and evenings. Many of these aspiring to make a career in dancing, are school students.

A resident of Mauli Jagran colony, Vinod, 17, has crossed hurdles to fallow his passion and dreams. Coming from a background where dance is still considered as “unethical” and not accepted in society as a career option, Vinod started his journey after getting inspired by his school friends who used to try different dance styles which includes hip-hop, popping and locking and others.

“In our society, people don’t look at dancers with respect. They still think this is not something that will fetch us money because by the end of the day we have to earn to buy our daily bread and butter. He stared dancing two years ago, when he got influenced with his friends who used to practice dance. He started losing interest in studies and got more inclined towards his friends to try different dancing moves. Although, initially I disagreed with my son, but it was really heart melting moment for me, when I saw my son performing on stage at different levels. From that very moment I have extended my full support to him. But, I still believe that he needs to keep pursuing his studies alongwith his passion for dance”, Vinod’s mother Reeta Devi, a factory worker, told Chandigarh Newsline.

There are many like Vinod in a group of 45 youngsters who have formed a “High School Dance” dancing group. “Out of 45, at least 22 come from various slums of the tricity. I teach them dance for free. The remaining members of our group, who are financially sound help in raising funds for the entire group. I am thankful to all those who are extremely supportive”, says Sanjay, who is a dance instructor and leader of the group who himself hails from a slum area of Chandigarh.

Chandan, an 18 year old boy from Indra colony, started his dance journey in year 2015 and his passion for dance was reflected when he participated in “Dance+” reality show and stole the lime light with his unique dancing style. He says, he learnt his dance moves by watching dance videos on YouTube.

“It wasn’t easy journey for me as my father works as a carpenter and he always wanted me to either study and build my career or help him in his work. But, I always knew that I wanted to be a dancer at any cost. I could not afford to learn dance in any professional academy and my parents never supported me during my initial struggling days. I did not leave my education and managed to devote my time to learn new steps from YouTube. I feel blessed that I am having my dance training with High School Dance group. Our group has performed on more than 10 levels and have scored various positions in numerous competitions. My last best experience was during PEC fest held recently. In fact after my few achievements my parents have shown their interest and now they encourage me in a positive way”, Chandan told Newsline.

“When I see these young boys who cannot afford formal training but are so passionate about dance, it reminds me of my own struggling years. I teach all this children for free. Its not just dance for us, it’s much bigger than anyone can ever imagine. It takes a daring heart to overcome family crisis and societal restrictions to bring the change in life. Feed your soul with sweat, hardwork and determination. Dreams come true and we will set new examples”, Sanjay told Newsline.