We are not begging for alms: former NDA cadet on disability pension

Former officer cadets in military academies who have had to leave their training mid-way after suffering disabilities have reacted with indignation to the comments of an official of Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW), who said that the government was “kind” to give them an ex-gratia amount each month.

“The cadets are well aware of the service conditions before joining service. The government is kind by granting them a monthly pay out by way of monthly ex-gratia awards and disability awards,” an undersecretary level official of the DESW wrote in a letter to the Department of Military Affairs (DMA). The comment attracted much flak from veterans on social media, including retired Chief of Army Staff, General VP Malik.

Ankur Chaturvedi, a former cadet at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakvasla, said he felt “humiliated” after knowing what the DESW official had said.

A vice-president with Emami Ltd, Ankur had just a few months left in his training at NDA in the mid 1990s before he would have passed out and joined the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, to fulfil his cherished dream of becoming an Army officer in the footsteps of his late father.

However, that was not to be and Ankur had to leave the NDA after he suffered injuries to his kidney while participating in a boxing match. The big blow that it was, he did not lose confidence and has excelled in the civilian life and is now a senior executive based in Kolkata.

“We are not begging for alms. We do not want crumbs to be thrown at us as a favour. I can pay this small ex-gratia amount given to disabled cadets every month to the Secretary of DESW every month is he wants it. It is a matter of self respect. We put on the uniform for our country,” says Ankur Chaturvedi.

He adds that it is pathetic to note that the bureaucracy in the Ministry of Defence is taking refuge behind hyper-technicalities and not allowing disability pension to be paid to disabled cadet.

“The Judge Advocate Generals of all three services have given their advise that the disabled cadets should be given disability pension, the legal advisor of the MoD has also said the same, the expert committee of the MoD set up by the former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar also said the same, but the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare is blocking it tooth and nail,” he said.

Ankur says that there are ex-Cadets who have suffered 100 per cent disability and are totally bed ridden and many who are on wheelchair. “How are they supposed to eke out a living with the Rs 9,000 odd given to them as ex-gratia each month? There are cadets who left premium engineering colleges to join the Army and got disabled under training. I left preferred joining NDA over Delhi Engineering College. Is this how the bureaucracy will behave with us,” questions Ankur.

Despite unanimous opinion among the service chiefs of Army, Navy and the Air Force, the disabled officer trainees of the three services continue to get a paltry ex-gratia instead of a disability pension that their civilian counterparts get.