‘We are looking forward to adding new facilities this year’

WITH new Covid cases decreasing daily, all the departments at GMCH 32 are fully functional now. “OPDs are functioning like pre-Covid times. The elective surgeries have also resumed and some of the Covid areas in the hospital are now closed, as cases and hospitalisations have decreased substantially. We are still doing Rapid Antigen tests in the OPDs, and RT-PCR tests for those who have to undergo surgery and are also going to finalise the scope of work in many areas. We are looking forward to adding new facilities for patients here,” said Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Director-Principal, GMCH-32.

The Clinical Biochemistry Lab, Level I, Block B and a High Dependency Unit, Level II, Block C in GMCH, were reopened after renovation and dedicated to public service by Dharam Pal, UT Adviser to Administrator on Monday.

The Clinical Biochemistry Lab receives samples from the IPD and OPD patients for blood, urine and body fluid analysis. It is equipped with fully automated random-access chemistry analysers with a capacity of 2,700 tests per hour. The samples can be analysed for liver and kidney function tests, sugar, lipid, and iron profile tests, therapeutic drug monitoring, and inflammatory and cardiac markers. With the installation of the latest high capcity equipment the lab has added many new tests and the turnaround time has also decreased for the benefit of patient care. The lab also houses other high-end equipment like the gold standard HPLC based equipment to test for HbA1c crucial for the management of diabetic patients and metabolite analyser for management of critical patients, among others.

The HDU is equipped with latest mechanised beds, multipara monitors and UPS donated by Rotary Club. It has 12 dedicated beds which are utilised for critically sick patients of neurosurgery, general surgery, orthopedics and ENT. It has highly trained nursing staff and is equipped with the latest high-end ventilators, multipara monitors and mechanised beds. Covid patients were successfully managed in HDU. Critical neurosurgery patients like head injury and spine injury are being routinely managed and high-risk and critical post-operative surgical patients are also managed in HDU.

Dr Kaur said that the hospital was not designed for pandemics, and for the health care workers, it was a challenging time. The setting up of state-of-the-art Advanced Centre for Infectious Diseases in an area of 1.6 acres here is the need of the hour, for there is no institute in the entire region providing specialised services and training for highly infectious and communicable diseases, she added.