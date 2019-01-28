We are dedicated to ensuring safety of passengers: Ambala DRM

The ambitious plan to make Chandigarh Railway Station world-class is still at the conception stage, Dinesh Chand Sharma, divisional railway manager (DRM), Ambala, tells Saurabh Prashar. The Railways, he says, will focus on improving the facilities on the Kalka-Shimla track as part of the nationwide push to boost tourism on rails.

Why is there suddenly so much focus on the Kalka-Shimla heritage railway track?

It is not correct to say that we have suddenly become more attentive towards Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge railway track, which is a UNESCO protected heritage site. But yes, we have introduced a slew of new features such as the Vistadome rail coach, a special six-coach toy train and we plan to introduce a summer restaurant car to attract tourists and boost tourism in Himachal. It is part of a national-level policy of the central railway ministry to use Railways to promote tourism. We are undertaking many initiatives in the North-East too to get more people to visit it.

Moreover, we want to provide the best possible facilities to passengers. We suspended the rail coach car for three months because merely 16-17 people can travel in it. Instead, we introduced six coaches toy train, which can take around 100 passengers at one go from Kalka to Shimla.

What are you doing to ensure the safety of passengers? Recently, passengers of the Kalka-bound Shatabdi coming from Delhi were robbed near Rohtak.

That particular incident happened in the jurisdiction of the Delhi railway division. As the passengers landed at Chandigarh Railway Station and reported the matter to us, we immediately lodged a zero FIR and informed the division officer concerned. But I want to assure you that we are committed towards the security of passengers. There are a number of cases, when we successfully apprehended unsocial elements travelling in trains with the intent of targeting passengers. Efforts are on to ensure coordination between Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) of the states, particularly to nab habitual offenders. In Chandigarh also, incidents of stone pelting and causing damaging to railway property were reported in 2017. RPF identified a group of juveniles, who were then counselled.

It was in 2013 that the Railways had announced its intent to make Chandigarh Railway Station a world-class station. Five years have gone, why has the work still not started?

Look, turning Chandigarh Railway Station into a world-class station is a very ambitious project. Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) is working on it. It takes a long time to merely make the master plans of such a railway station. You cannot call it delay; planning itself can take several years. IRSDC officials are conducting series of meetings with all the departments concerned within the Railways. I hope work will start shortly. But you will be pleased to know that Chandigarh has got a satisfactory ranking under the header of Smart Railway Station. Installation of escalators at platform number-1, upgradation of entry gate from the side of Panchkula, increase in the number of ticket counters on both the sides of railway station, including Chandigarh and Panchkula, are giving positive results.

What are the reasons behind your request to Punjab, Haryana and Himachal governments for installing dustbins adjoining the tracks passing through inhabited areas?

Garbage around and on the railway tracks has become a major concern in view of mishaps. The problem is more acute on the tracks passing through inhabited areas. People throw garbage near the tracks, which attracts animals, ragpickers et al. This increases the chances of mishaps. There have been incidents in which people and animals were crushed under the trains. In Himachal Pradesh also, beauty of some of scenic spots on the Kalka-Shimla route was ruined due to piles of garbage by the tracks. Apart from installing dustbins, we also requested the states to provide us ample space to barricade the particular portion of railway tracks passing through the human habitats.

Any plan to introduce Tejas from Delhi to Chandigarh? In 2018, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said there is no need to run three Shatabdis given the lack of occupancy.

Till now, we have not received any communication from the Railway Board about the introduction of Tejas on the Delhi-Chandigarh railway route. The occupancy in Shatabadis increases and decreases on day-to-day basis. There is no plan to either scale down the number of Shatabdis or increase their number.