‘We are all united’: Farm unions slam Khattar’s remarks blaming Punjab farmers for protest

A day after Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar squarely blamed Punjab farmers for the protests being held in Haryana against farm laws, farmer unions from Punjab hit back saying that farmers from across the country are united in “fight for their survival”.

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan), said, “If we are instigating Haryana farmers, then who is instigating politicians of Haryana? Corporates or someone else? Who instigated the SDM to use words ‘break their heads’. The entire country’s farmers are united. We all are fighting for our future, for our bread and butter. Who wants to sit on roads in such a hot weather?”

He added,” In Karnal, all protesters were from Haryana. However, we do support each other on every cause as we are all from farmer fraternity.”

Jagmohan Singh Dakaunda, general secretary of BKU (Dakaunda) said, “SKM has supported the call of protest by BKU (Haryana) demanding FIR against SDM and action against other cops as well. Now, Haryana government needs to decide on their own what they want to do ahead. If they do not book the SDM, it means that he was instigated by the government. Politicians are trying to play their same old game of ‘divide and rule’. By issuing such statements they are just trying to create a rift between Hindu and Sikh farmers, which is not happening despite repeated attempts. So, we are not surprised at all at Haryana CM.”

Dr Darshan Pal, president of Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab, added,

“In Karnal, all the farmers were from Haryana when incident happened. Haryana CM needs to check Sikh population in Karnal, every turbaned face cannot be attributed to Punjab. They live everywhere. The fact is that all the dharnas within Haryana are being staged by Haryana farmers while at the borders we are together. However, we support each other like rocks. Haryana farmers also have the same issues that we have…Haryana CM needs to get all dharnas in Haryana checked and find out people from which state are sitting there.”

He added, “At Singhu, Tikri, all are sitting together since months. Haryana and Punjab farmers have forgotten all old issues which politicians had created and now our one issue is fight against farm laws.”