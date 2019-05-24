‘Waves work, but hard work of partymen also matters’

With the BJP candidate Kirron Kher winning for a second term from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, the party’s city chief Sanjay Tandon speaks to Saurabh Prashar about the factors that ensured their victory. Tandon said that he himself had took 229 meetings of party workers at the booth level in the last one-and-a-half months. Excerpts:

What were the factors which ensured the second consecutive win of BJP in Chandigarh?

We strengthened the organisation at the booth level. The micro-management on the grassroots. Hard work on the ‘Panna’ level (Panna level is a strategy, in which the organisers depute one man among the party supporters named on a

paper making him responsible for others).

Do you think Modi wave is the reason behind the win of BJP and its candidate in Chandigarh, Kirron Kher?

No doubt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah are the architects of the party’s win nationwide. Besides it, I want to say, at seats like Chandigarh, where the winning margin always remain very less, organisational strategies matter. Today, I calculated, I single-handedly took

229 meetings of party workers at the booth level in the last one-and-a-half months. Waves’ work. The hard work of workers also matter.

If someone else than Kirron Kher fought from BJP on Chandigarh seat, will the candidate win?

Words like if, but, does not matter now. Kirron Kher won the election. This is the fact.

The rally of BJP national president, Amit Shah, was proved a flop show. And after it, things were changed and it was evident from the prime minster’s rally in Chandigarh.

It is wrong. Amit Shah’s rally was successful. Workers, supporters attended the rally for two-and-a-half hours. Only when people started leaving the venue, Shah spotted them. PM Modi’s rally was a historical rally.

Will Sanjay Tandon be given bigger responsibility after this election?

It depends on the organisation. Whatever the party decides, I will accept.