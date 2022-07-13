Waterlogging: Admin to revive old pond, clear encroachments

Two days after hundreds of residents blocked traffic at Kharar flyover over waterlogging in their houses and streets, the local administration decided to revive a pond and also drain out the water to the seasonal rivulets in the area. The administration has also decided to remove encroachments.

Water entered hundreds of houses in Desu Majra village and nearby areas on Sunday after heavy rains. The residents alleged that despite repeated requests, the administration failed to solve the issue of waterlogging in the area.

Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rupinder Singh told The Indian Express that he held a meeting with the officials of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and prepared a formal plan to sort out the issue. Singh said that as per the plan they will revive an old pond in Daun village.

The SDM said, “We will identify illegal encroachments around the N Choe. Some years ago, it was a 15-feet drain but we have come to know that there are many illegal encroachments around the N Choe.” He added that they have also planned to connect the Desu Majra village’s drainage system to the main line, to drain it to the seasonal rivulet Jayanti ki Rao.

“We are also going to disconnect drainage lines which are not linked with the main lines. These would be connected to the main line, which would drain out the water into N Choe and Jayanti Ki Rao,” the SDM added.

Kharar has been witnessing the worst waterlogging during this season.