Waterfowl count this year lowest since 2017, finds bird census

The number of waterfowl species, including migratory birds, recorded in Chandigarh this year has seen a dramatic dip when compared to last year.

A total of 335 waterfowls were recorded in Sukhna and Dhanas, while 73 species of birds, both waterfowls and others, were recorded during the annual Salim Ali Bird Species Count and Waterfowl Census that was held on Sunday by the Chandigarh Bird Club.

As per the census details, only 24 species were recorded at Sukhna Lake, which was once considered to be a hub of migratory birds.

As per records, the census was conducted by six teams comprising a total of 34 members and volunteers at Sukhna and Dhanas Lakes for Chandigarh. Three other teams went to Ghaggar river beyond Chhatbir, Siswan Dam and Mirzapur Dam for the Inter-State Chandigarh Region (ISCR). “Surprisingly, the number of species, as well as the total number of birds seen, was less than last year. In fact, we can say that it was the lowest since the first census, which was held in 2017,” said Mitinderpal Singh Sekhon, president of CBC.

The bird count of six places adjacent to Chandigarh was also conducted and a total of 2040 waterfowls and 99 species were sighted.