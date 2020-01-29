Water tariff set to shoot up in Chandigarh

UT has invited suggestions and objections from citizens on the draft notification within 15 days. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) UT has invited suggestions and objections from citizens on the draft notification within 15 days. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Get ready to shell out more for water. The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday hiked the water tariff and issued a draft notification of the same. The water tariff has been doubled.

UT has invited suggestions and objections from citizens on the draft notification within 15 days following which the new tariff would be levied. The General House had approved the hike in December. The civic body aims to increase its revenue from Rs 76.14 crore to Rs 208.39 crore.

In the existing tariff in domestic charges, people who consume 0-15 KL per month are charged Rs 2 per kilolitre, for 16-30KL they are charged Rs 4 per kilolitre while for 31-60KL they are charged Rs 6 per KL. Above 60 units consumption, the are charged Rs 8 per kilolitre.

Those running commercial activity from their home will have to pay water tariff charges at commercial rates. Where meter has not been installed, minimum charges would be 25KL per connection per month.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App