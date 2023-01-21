Water, pollution in focus, now five farm unions to launch indefinite dharna in Chandigarh from Feb 3

FIVE farm organisations of Punjab on Friday announced that they will launch another indefinite dharna in Chandigarh from February 3 to protest the issues of acute water crisis in the state, environment pollution, as well as the crumbling federal structure of the state.

The five unions — Bharatiya Kisan Union-Rajewal (led by Balbir Singh Rajewal), All India Kisan Federation (led by Prem Singh Bhangu), Kisan Sangharsh Committee-Punjab (led by Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu), Bharatiya Kisan Union-Mansa (led by Bhog Singh Mansa), and Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committe (led by Harjinder Singh Tanda) — on Friday held a meeting at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh, wherein they decided to corner the government on what they said were various pressing issues.

The present AAP government, had no policy or vision regarding any of the issues, the farm union leaders stated. “The meeting on Friday was organised in order to mobilise support for the pakka dharna that is going to be launched by the unions on February 3 at Chandigarh on the issues of acute water crisis in the state, environment pollution and attack on the federal structure of the state. The meeting was attended by a large number of farmers and workers from all over the state,” said Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of BKU-Rajewal.

Rajewal while addressing the meeting, said that the issue of water had been complicated by various parties for vote bank politics.

He added that the Centre has illegally and unconstitutionally interfered in the issue and kept the people of Punjab and Haryana divided and fighting with each other.

A number of experts from the field of water conservation as well as those dealing with the environment took part in Friday’s meeting and aired their views from the stage. “During today’s meeting, we called upon all Punjabis to come forward and save the water and environment, which is the lifeline of people. Successive governments have failed to tackle these basic issues just for the sake of garnering votes,” said Prem Singh Bhangu, president All India Kisan Federation.

A resolution was also passed by the unions demanding the release of Bandi Sikhs, who they said continue to be illegally lodged in different jails even after completing their sentences.

Satnam Singh Manak, a senior journalist with a regional daily, stressed upon the need of building people’s movement on the issues to save Punjab as the political parties had failed the people.

Kahan Singh Pannu a retired bureaucrat, in his turn, gave details of all water-related disputes that Punjab has faced in 1955, 1976 and 1981, and how the state ended up getting the short end of the stick everytime.

“Water is being supplied to non-riparian states like Rajasthan and Haryana, whereas the land of Punjab stays thirsty. Underground water is depleting at an alrming rate every year and in the next few years, the state will become dry,”Pannu said.

The farm leaders at the meeting opposed the stand of the AAP government of proposing the construction of YSL and setting up a tribunal for resolving the issue, which they said was anti-Punjab.