Water level of Sukhna Lake reaches near danger mark, alert sounded

THE WATER level of Sukhna Lake on Sunday was recorded 1162.80, merely 20 cm below danger mark of 1163. The B&R wing of the UT Administration issued an alert to all departments, including police, MC and surrounding villages situated on the banks of Sukhna Choe.

UT Chief Engineer Mukesh Anand said, “The capacity of Sukhna Lake to keep the water is 1163 metres. We will prefer to open the flood gates if the water level increases from 1163 metres to 15-20 cm. We have issued a regular alert to all the departments concerned. Residents of villages situated around the banks of Sukhna Choe have been advised to remain alert in case flood gates of Sukhna Lake near Regulatory Ends need to be opened. These villages include Kishangarh, Makhanmajra and some colonies in phase-1, Industrial Area.”

An officer of the B&R wing permanently deputed at Sukhna Lake for monitoring the water level said, “Today at 6 pm, the water level was recorded 1162.80 metres. The water level depends on the rain in the surrounding areas. The water in the lake comes from Sukhna catchment area from the side of Nepli forest, Kansal and Saketri village. We have taken all the precautionary measures, though it (high water level) is good for Sukhna Lake.”

On September 24, 2018, two flood gates were opened and lifted up to 9 inches in three shifts for releasing water from the side of Regulatory End. At that time, the water level had crossed the danger mark and reached 1163.03 metres.

In 2017, drying Sukhna was a cause for concern when the Punjab and Haryana High Court had asked the UT Administration to suggest ways to prevent it from drying.

Scientists from the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, had also conducted a study of the lake. The UT Administration in a separate study had suggested a trend that the lake dries up after every four to five years.