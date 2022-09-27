Water drips at Chandigarh railway station, buckets come to rescue

Chandigarh Junction railway station, which is deemed to be ‘world class’, was a picture of neglect on Monday, with more than a dozen plastic buckets spotted lying strewn on the platform floor to catch water dripping from a leaking roof.

The management of the station, which was battered by spells of torrential rainfall in the last few days, has tried and failed to find a solution to the drip, instead choosing to bring out buckets to collect and throw away the rainwater.

A sanitation worker at the station, on condition of anonymity, said that the roof has been leaking for the last two days. He added that two unsuccessful attempts were made to drain out the accumulated rain water from the roof previously. A third attempt was abandoned midway after a worker received a minor electric shock as he was waddling through the stranded water on the roof.

A visit by The Indian Express on Monday showed that the platform roof over the ticket counter, and booking corner for hotels was leaking from at least half a dozen places. Two sanitation workers were spotted valiantly replacing water-filled buckets from under the drip with empty ones every hour or so.

“We have been doing this for the last two days. The continuous rainfall in the last two days has exposed the drainage system. In the absence of a proper drainage system, the water entered the concrete ceiling and started leaking. Two unsuccessful attempts were made to drain the water out from the roof. During a third try, an employee received a minor electric shock. Many electric wires pass through the roof of the platform,” a sanitation worker said.

Contacted, station superintendent, JP Singh, said, “The engineering wing has been asked to look into the issue and drain out the stranded water. Two days of continuous rain caused this problem”.

Chandigarh Railway Station is one of the 50 railway stations, which have been selected by the government, to be transformed into ‘world-class railway stations’. Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), constituted in 2013, is the regulatory authority for the project. A Ludhiana-based construction company, Deepak Builders and Engineers, was hired for the re-development work, worth Rs 137 crore, for the area around Chandigarh Railway Station.

Advertisement

In September, 2021, the Public Amenities Committee (PAC) had observed the need for improvement on several fronts, including cleanliness, quality improvement in the food items available at Chandigarh railway station.