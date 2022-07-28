scorecardresearch
Water contamination: Haryana Chief Secretary asks officers to keep vigil

While reviewing the River Action Plan, Kaushal directed officers that “water pollution will not be tolerated under any circumstances”.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 28, 2022 4:29:03 am
River Action Plan, Haryana, Haryana news, haryana government, water contamination, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal Wednesday directed officers concerned to ensure laying of sewage lines and construction of treatment plants to curb the pollution levels in rivers and to rejuvenate them.

“It is the moral obligation of the officials to protect the canals and rivers from getting contaminated. There should be a complete ban on the release of water contaminated by various factors in the canals and rivers and keep strict vigil”, Kaushal said while directing officers to submit a detailed action plan in the next fortnight regarding setting up of STP and CETP under Namami Gange Programme.

“The work of increasing sewerage capacity of STP being built at Manesar, Naharpur Kasan should be monitored by the concerned officers every week and report to the headquarters. To prevent misuse of public money, if any contractor is negligent in the work, immediate action will be taken against him”, Kaushal said while directing the Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce Department) for the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) being constructed by HSVP at Kundli, Sonipat, to visit the site and hold a meeting with the concerned officers and get the work done by removing the difficulties in the work.

Eight STPs of 61 MLD capacity in the state are being built in the state by Haryana’s Public Health Department, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Urban Local Bodies Department and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority for pollution control in the Ghaggar river that is expected to be completed by January 2023. Similarly, 17 STPs of 380.5 MLD capacity are being built in Yamuna catchment.

