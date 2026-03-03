Water cannons used against protesting special cadre teachers; three injured

Teachers under the banner of the Special Cadre Teachers Front, Punjab, staged a protest Monday to press for their long-pending demands, particularly the implementation of pay scale and service benefits. Around 1,500 teachers marched towards the CM House but were stopped at the Chandigarh entry point near Burail Jail, where the police had erected barricades to prevent them from moving ahead.

According to union president Davinder Singh, on July 28, 2023, the Punjab Chief Minister and Education Minister had formally inducted 12,710 ad-hoc teachers into the department and handed over regular appointment letters. However, despite nearly two years having passed, no financial benefits have been extended to them, which has led to growing resentment among teachers across the state. He said that the teachers were heading towards the CM House to submit their demands when the Chandigarh Police stopped them, used water cannons, and carried out a mild lathicharge to disperse the gathering.