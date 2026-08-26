Watch: AAP, BJP councillors come to blows at Ludhiana MC house meeting

At the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) House meeting Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors entered a physical brawl, with police intervening to restore order.

The brawl broke out during discussion over the rules and procedure for the election of two councillor members of the Finance and Contractual Committee (F&CC), which is being held on the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The House, on Tuesday, had gathered at Guru Nanak Bhawan to initiate the election process, when heated arguments between AAP and BJP councillors turned physical. Voting through a secret ballot has now been scheduled for August 29.

“As per the High Court directions, the nominations have been started and the voting will be held on August 29,” said MC commissioner Ojasvi Alankar.

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Leader of Opposition and Congress councillor Shyam Sunder Malhotra, BJP’s Gauravjit Singh Gora and Congress’s Gaurav Bhatti objected to the process and questioned the House’s convention if the election was not to be conducted on the spot. The Opposition councillors then came to blows with AAP counterparts led by Ashwani Sharma.

The controversy dates to June, when Ludhiana Mayor and AAP leader Inderjit Kaur directly nominated two councillors — Aman Bagga Khurana and Yuvraj Singh Sidhu — as F&CC members. Khurana, councillor from Ward 94, is the son of Madan Lal Bagga, AAP’s Ludhiana North MLA; Sidhu, councillor from Ward 50, is the son of Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu. Both are first-time councillors.

Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the “arbitrary appointments”, arguing that under Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, the two members had to be “elected” by councillors among themselves. The High Court ruled in Bhatti’s favor and ordered an election. Both Khurana and Sidhu subsequently resigned from their posts.

The AAP has re-nominated Sidhu and Khurana for the election, while other parties have fielded their own candidates. Nominations can be withdrawn by August 28.

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In the 95-member Ludhiana MC House, AAP holds a majority with 49 councillors, followed by Congress with 24, BJP with 18, SAD with 2 and one Independent.

As per the High Court orders, Tuesday’s meeting was conducted under videography. The August 29 voting will also be videographed. Mayor Inderjit Kaur said that the election would be conducted in accordance with the Municipal Act 1976, the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business and the High Court’s directions.