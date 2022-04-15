Waste water and risk being fined by MC from today

Starting Friday, the Chandigarh civic body will begin its challan drive for the wastage of water during the summer season. The department has said that it has constituted teams to check for water wastage from April 15 till June 30, and violators will have to pay Rs 5000 as a fine.

Due to the expected high demand for water in the summer, watering of lawns, courtyards and washing vehicles using a hosepipe will not allowed. A fine will also be imposed if a house is found to have overflowing water tanks and coolers or if any pipes are found to be leaking.

The special teams will run the drive during morning hours as well as evening hours. If a violator does not pay the challan, the fine will be added to their water bill. The teams will be headed by a Sub Divisional officer who will be giving challans to violators during the drive.

A senior official also said that if somebody posts pictures of someone washing their cars using hosepipes or watering their lawns, a team will issue a challan based on the footage. As per officials, special focus will be put on checking the northern sectors as the civic body had found that their water consumption was significantly higher when compared to the southern sectors.