Waste-to-energy plant: Chandigarh MC to give DPR task to IIT-R for Rs 27L

After Punjab Engineering College quoted Rs 80 lakh for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the waste-to-energy plant to be set up in Chandigarh, the Municipal Corporation house on Thursday resolved to allot the work to IIT Ropar which has agreed to undertake it at a cost of Rs 26.77 lakh. The decision was taken during the general house meeting here.

During the proceedings, the officials said that even Thapar Institute of Technology was contacted but no response was received. The civic body had thus received only two quotations- PEC demanded Rs 80 lakh and IIT Ropar demanded Rs 27 lakh, the lowest bid.

While the discussions were on at the meeting, Congress councillor Satish Kainth stated before the house that the civic body must enquire about the huge variation in the two institutes’s qoutation, with PEC charging almost three times more than IIT-Ropar.

“Consultants from PEC have been with us throughout. We have consulted them for upgradation of the plant so why not in the actual plan. At least let us ask them and negotiate with them again. PEC knows our real problem which would be difficult for IIT Ropar to understand. It just looks like as if it is decided that IIT Ropar has to be given the task,” Kainth said.

BJP Councillors, however, said that Congress is trying to delay the issue.

“Now, because the officers’ say that the decision be taken within 15 days, this is being hurried. But we must try to save as much money as we can and get proper expert advice,” Kainth added.

During the meeting of the Special House of MCC held on July 15, it was decided that the city’s dry waste will be processed with the waste-to-energy technology.

It was also decided that the wet waste will be processed with composting method at the existing composting plant by enhancing its capacity and for Horticulture waste processing, provision may be made along with the composting plant or if required, more technologies be explored for the same.

Further, it was decided that the MC will rope in a reputed institution to get a Detailed Project Report and the bidding document prepared, by calling quotations.

Subsequently, the MC Chandigarh had sent a request to three intitutions- Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, Indian Institute of Technology, Roopnagar and Thapar Institute of Technology, Patiala, to send their financial quotation for the preparation of Detailed Project Report and request for proposal for the subject cited project.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said that as a huge amount is being spent on the DPR, negotiations should have been done.

The house has resolved that within a month, the entire mechanism of the plant will be finalised and a tender will be floated so that a firm is allotted the work at the earliest.