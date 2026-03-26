Waste segregation incomplete in many urban bodies: HP minister Vikramaditya Singh

The minister informed the House that in the newly constituted urban local bodies, the government is in the process of establishing systems for waste collection and management.

Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday informed the House that the process of garbage segregation remains incomplete in many Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

However, in his written reply to the House, the cabinet minister said the state government recently submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that 100 per cent of daily generated waste is being treated across the 60 ULBs.

He also said the state currently has a total of 76 ULBs. Of these, 15 Nagar Panchayats were constituted in December 2024, while the Nagar Panchayat of Beed was formed on March 10, 2026. In the other 60 ULBs, door-to-door garbage collection systems have already been put in place. However, efforts are still underway to achieve 100 per cent waste segregation.