Waste segregation incomplete in many urban bodies: HP minister Vikramaditya Singh

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Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday informed the House that the process of garbage segregation remains incomplete in many Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).
However, in his written reply to the House, the cabinet minister said the state government recently submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that 100 per cent of daily generated waste is being treated across the 60 ULBs.
He also said the state currently has a total of 76 ULBs. Of these, 15 Nagar Panchayats were constituted in December 2024, while the Nagar Panchayat of Beed was formed on March 10, 2026. In the other 60 ULBs, door-to-door garbage collection systems have already been put in place. However, efforts are still underway to achieve 100 per cent waste segregation.
The minister informed the House that in the newly constituted urban local bodies, the government is in the process of establishing systems for waste collection and management. He submitted the reply in response to a question of Congress MLA Bhuvaneshwar Gaur of Manali.
Gaur sought the current status of solid waste management in various ULBs across the state,
number of ULBs in state with solid waste management infrastructure in accordance with prescribed norms including waste processing plants (Processing Plants), segregation facilities, and landfill sites etc.
The minister also said the state had notified its Solid Waste Management (SWM) Policy in 2018, and waste management activities are being carried out in accordance with its provisions.
He outlined the various mechanisms currently in place for waste disposal across different ULBs. These include: Waste-to-Energy plants, Biogas plants, composting systems such as machines, pits, drums and windrow composting, waste processing through gaushalas (cow shelters), disposal through piggeries, engagement of private vendors for waste handling and material Recovery Facility (MRF) Centres.
On March 23, the tribunal expressed serious reservations over the state government’s claim of achieving 100 per cent treatment of daily generated municipal waste across 16 ULBs, observing that such assertions are “difficult to believe”.
The Bench, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and comprising Expert Members Dr A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad, noted significant discrepancies in the report filed by the Special Secretary (Urban Development) on March 18, 2026.
It had specifically flagged the claim that there is “zero gap” between waste generation and its treatment in all 16 ULBs. It also questioned the assertion that nearly 100 per cent of the daily waste generated is processed by these urban bodies, saying that such uniform efficiency across all urban local bodies is highly improbable.
The Tribunal directed that a revised and accurate report be filed under the chief secretary’s affidavit, clearly reflecting the “correct and verifiable” status of solid waste management in the state
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