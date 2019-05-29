Waste segregation at source level: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation yet to complete arrangements

With three days left to start segregation of waste at source level in Chandigarh, the Municipal Corporation is yet to make all the necessary arrangements and difference between the door-to-door collectors of waste is yet to resolve. Meanwhile, the process of procurement of the 99 desired vehicles and the hiring of 110 persons on the outsourcing level is under pipeline.

The UT administration has submitted an undertaking before National Green Tribunal stating that segregation at source level will start from

June 1. Special Commissioner, Sanjay Kumar Jha, told Chandigarh Newsline, “Though the sanitation department is making all the arrangements for starting the process, we are yet to receive commitment of full cooperation from door-to-door collector of garbage and waste. These collectors are opposing the move of segregation of waste since the beginning. The role of door-to-door garbage collectors is important in this drive.”

Sources said, “The drive is likely to start with low enthusiasm as the required manpower is still pending. We will face a tough time in the 13 villages, which were recently brought under the umbrella of Municipal Corporation. Lakhs of dustbins were already distributed to local residents in the view of segregation of waste.”

Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Kamal Kishore Yadav, said, “We are in the process of procuring 99 vehicles including 55 unattended areas within Chandigarh and 44 for 13 villages for picking the garbage from there in the segregation mode. A company has been given the tender to supply the vehicles. We will outsource 110 employees. The process of hiring the people was struck due to the imposing of Model Code of Conduct. The drive on June 1 will start in a simple manner but I am confident it will gain the pace shortly.” The 55 attended areas are in which door-to-door collection of garbage is not being followed.

As per the undertaking submitted in NGT, Delhi, Chandigarh administration decided to cover the entire city under the segregation of waste at source level till September 2019. Once the wastes are segregated at the source level, there is no need to segregate them at the dumping ground-38.