scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Waste collection rates slashed in Chandigarh, fixed on nature of work

"The decision to revise waste collection charges was taken after a detailed discussion on all aspects. We believe the local residents will agree with the revised waste collection charges," UT Adviser Dharam Pal, said.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation was collecting waste collection charges under the Solid Waste Management Bye-laws-2022. Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit revised the charges. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday revised door-to-door waste collection charges, the rates of which have been brought down, and will also be fixed on the basis of the nature of work. These will also be categorised on the basis of the size of commercial and institutional units.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation was collecting waste collection charges under the Solid Waste Management Bye-laws-2022. Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit revised the charges.

The administration had been facing opposition against waste collection charges taken from commercial units including restaurants, hotels, hostels, dhabas, etc.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha
UPSC Key- December 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Corporate Ethics’ or ‘R...
UPSC Key- December 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Corporate Ethics’ or ‘R...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...

“The decision to revise waste collection charges was taken after a detailed discussion on all aspects. We believe the local residents will agree with the revised waste collection charges,” UT Adviser Dharam Pal, said.

Many residents had said that the MC made an increase of five per cent in the waste collection charges, which burned a hole in the pockets of the common man. Many resident welfare associations also criticised the MC for increasing the rates.

A senior officer said that the Administrator, while considering the proposal of the civic body, approved the amendments in waste collection charges, which will not only improve waste management in commercial areas but also add revenue which was not realised till now.

More from Chandigarh

This step will definitely lead to further improvement of Swacch Sarvekshan rankings as door-to-door collection from commercial and institutional bodies is compulsory, the officer added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 01:59 IST
Next Story

Chandigarh Nightclub attack: 10 booked; owner, manager of World Club arrested, get bail

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close