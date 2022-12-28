Waste collection rates slashed in Chandigarh, fixed on nature of work

The Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday revised door-to-door waste collection charges, the rates of which have been brought down, and will also be fixed on the basis of the nature of work. These will also be categorised on the basis of the size of commercial and institutional units.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation was collecting waste collection charges under the Solid Waste Management Bye-laws-2022. Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit revised the charges.

The administration had been facing opposition against waste collection charges taken from commercial units including restaurants, hotels, hostels, dhabas, etc.

“The decision to revise waste collection charges was taken after a detailed discussion on all aspects. We believe the local residents will agree with the revised waste collection charges,” UT Adviser Dharam Pal, said.

Many residents had said that the MC made an increase of five per cent in the waste collection charges, which burned a hole in the pockets of the common man. Many resident welfare associations also criticised the MC for increasing the rates.

A senior officer said that the Administrator, while considering the proposal of the civic body, approved the amendments in waste collection charges, which will not only improve waste management in commercial areas but also add revenue which was not realised till now.

This step will definitely lead to further improvement of Swacch Sarvekshan rankings as door-to-door collection from commercial and institutional bodies is compulsory, the officer added.