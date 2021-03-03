Waste collection by MC: Residents say no vehicles turned up to pick garbage

On Tuesday, the second day of waste collection by the civic body in some southern areas, residents continued to report teething problems.

“No Vehicle of Corporation came today to lift the garbage. However, private garbage garbage collectors performed this job as usual. The matter was discussed with Ashwani Kumar, Sanitary Inspector of our area and he assured that the persons already on the job will continue to collect garbage and put in the corporation vehicles duly segregated. It is a positive approach in the right direction, saving residents from putting garbage in the vehicle. I wish this arrangement works smoothly.” – Kidar Nath Sharma, President, RWA Sector 46 D

“Today, the Municipal Corporation vehicles did not turn up to pick up the domestic waste and instead the previously working door-to-door waste collectors lifted it through their usual rickshaw.” – J P Yadav President, RWA, Sector 37A

“Both private waste collectors and MCC vehicle came separately to collect waste. One old private waste collector was seen accompany the MCC vehicle in the afternoon. They informed that from tomorrow only MC vehicle will come regularly.” – RS Kaura, President, Sector 32 RWA

“No vehicle came for waste pickup. Garbage collection was done by old private workers only.” – Sunita Sharma, President, Sector 47 RWA

“No garbage collection vehicle came today, probably due to some strike by MC waste collection vehicles’ drivers.” – Amarjit Singh, President, Sector 35 RWA

“It was a partial service by MC vehicles. Signing of MoU with old workers by MoH is also pending.” – RS Dhillon, General Secretary, Sector 34 RWA

“MCC should take forward its experience of northern sectors to southern sectors. For the initial teething days, area councillors and area sanitary inspectors should closely interact with sector RWAs for day to day planning and dissemination of information.” – Vinod Vashisht, Convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO)

How the system is said to work

The UT civic body has deployed 70 partitioned vehicles in the southern sectors, including sectors 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 38 West, 46, 47 and 48 for door-to-door collection of waste.

These vehicles have three separate collection bins for wet, dry, and domestic hazardous waste.

While sharing information about the door-to-door waste collection system through MC vehicles, K K Yadav, Commissioner, MCC said that these vehicles will carry the waste from households to the transfer stations, from where the waste will be transported to the garbage plant in loaders.

All vehicles used in the collection and transportation system are monitored by a GPS system, which is constantly monitored by a monitoring cell. Any route deviations by particular drivers are penalised and multiple deviations are also grounds for termination, added the Commissioner.

In addition to this, 223 more vehicles will be deployed in a phased manner on delivery bases throughout the city to collect segregated waste from households.