Was at Himachal Sadan when police raided it: Sukhu

The Chief Minister also reacted sharply to allegations levelled by State BJP President, Dr Rajeev Bindal.

2 min readShimlaFeb 24, 2026 09:51 PM IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Tuesday condemned the raid by the Delhi Police at Himachal Sadan and Himachal Bhawan in New Delhi last Saturday, terming the action “surprising” and inappropriate.

Speaking to the media after returning from Delhi, Sukhu said he was present at Himachal Sadan when the incident took place. “I was at Himachal Sadan when Delhi Police had raided it. My colleague MLA Suresh Kumar informed me that a team of Delhi Police raided the premises. I was surprised. Even our Resident Commissioner was not informed about it. I condemn this,” he said.

The Chief Minister also reacted sharply to allegations levelled by State BJP President, Dr Rajeev Bindal, who had claimed that rooms at Himachal Sadan were booked for workers of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) at the behest of the Chief Minister.

Rejecting the charge, Sukhu asserted that facilitating accommodation for people from Himachal Pradesh was part of his responsibility. “I am the Chief Minister. People from across sections of society approach me to book one or two rooms at Himachal Sadan or Himachal Bhawan. Sometimes Youth Congress members come; sometimes common people from my state come. I facilitate them. There is nothing wrong in that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sukhu also condemned the arrest of IYC workers who staged a shirtless protest against the proposed Indo-US trade deal during the AI Summit in Delhi last Friday. He criticised the action taken against the youth activists and said democratic protests should be respected in a free society.

