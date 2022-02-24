‘Was a long time coming’: AAP welcomes court’s decision to send Bikram Majithia to prison

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)on Thursday welcomed a Mohali court’s decision to send SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia to jail in a drugs case after his surrender, and stated that the trial court had done something that the Punjab and Central governments should have done years ago.

In a statement issued issued on Thursday, senior AAP leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, said that if voted to power his party will work to root out the drug mafia from Punjab.

He said that like the previous SAD-BJP government, the present Congress government has been openly protecting the drug lords and their notorious political leaders. He alleged that the Congress’ Channi government and Majithia had been using new tactics to dismiss the drug case with the help of each other. “That is why the Congress government did not make public the STF report constituted by the High Court in the drug case. They were protecting the drug mafia,” he said.

Harpal Singh Cheema said that Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress government, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Akali Dal Badal had been working together to bend the law. “The man (Bikram Majithia) who should have been in jail many years ago in the drugs case, was finally sent to jail by a trial court due to the lackadaisical approach of the previous governments and Punjab Police,” he said. He added that drug case against Majithia had been pending for a long time as the Congress and the BJP governments had not presented concrete evidence in court.

The AAP leader said that Punjab Police had not even sought Majithia’s police remand from the court in the drug case. Hence, the people no longer believed in police investigation. It is now imperative that Majithia be questioned under the supervision of the High Court,” he said.