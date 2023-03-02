scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Warring warns of mass protest if Amritpal, others behind Ajnala incident not arrested

In a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, Warring reminded him of an earlier letter he had written “regarding the dangerous and nefarious activities” of Amritpal Singh.

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (File)

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Wednesday said the party will be forced to “come out on the streets” if self-styled Waris De Punjab head Amritpal Singh was not arrested along with all those guilty of laying siege to and attacking police personnel at Ajnala police station in Amritsar.

“He has been spitting venom and is out there to destroy the hard earned peace of Punjab and its communal harmony. Neither any note of my letter was taken and nor was any check maintained on his activities. He has now got so emboldened that he had the audacity to lay siege to a Police Station in Ajnala, attack the policemen and take away his aide, who is accused of assaulting and kidnapping an individual,” Warring wrote.

The Congress leader further said that the storming of police station complex was something unprecedented and never heard of. “Even during the dark days of terrorism never did such an incident occur. The police never felt so much let down and demoralised even when they were facing the worst type of terrorism in the history of the state,” he said.

He added, “The Congress party is serving an ultimatum that either you arrest Amritpal along with all those guilty of attacking the policemen, or we will be forced to come out on the streets.”

He said such indifference and inaction at the highest level is not acceptable. “Needless to add that the Congress party has a history of sacrifices. We have never shied away from laying down our lives for Punjab and the nation and we will not hesitate in future either. But that does not mean we will not remind the government of its duties and responsibilities towards the state and its people,” he added.

“It is not just the Punjab Police, the incident has shaken the faith and confidence of common Punjabis in this government. They feel that if the police are not safe themselves how can they protect the common man. And the irony is that those responsible for it are roaming scot-free and cocking a snook at the government and the police. This is unacceptable,” he added.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 09:24 IST
