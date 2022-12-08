scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Warring warns AAP govt against pushing Punjab economy towards bankruptcy

In a written statement, Warring said, “Under the AAP government Punjab had got the dubious distinction of having the “record” Debt to GSDP ratio at 53.3 percent, which is highest in the country.”

Amrinder added, “Instead of taking any corrective and remedial measures, the AAP government was resorting to “wanton populism” that would further bleed the economy and eventually lead to its collapse and complete financial bankruptcy.” (File)

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday warned the Aam Aadmi Party government against “pushing Punjab economy towards bankruptcy, beyond redemption by ill conceived populist freebies without making any proper financial arrangements for the same”.

In a written statement, Warring said, “Under the AAP government Punjab had got the dubious distinction of having the “record” Debt to GSDP ratio at 53.3 percent, which is highest in the country.”

He added, “Instead of taking any corrective and remedial measures, the AAP government was resorting to “wanton populism” that would further bleed the economy and eventually lead to its collapse and complete financial bankruptcy.”

More from Chandigarh

Warring questioned “the sincerity of AAP government’s intentions of actually providing any relief to people”.
He added, “When you know you can’t afford something you are promising, you are only cheating people. The way it (government) was going on ‘freebie-spree’ without making any financial back up plans, the economy was bound to get doomed.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leadersPremium
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leaders

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 11:06:43 am
Next Story

Irrigation scam: VB summons retired IAS officer K B S Sidhu for questioning

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close