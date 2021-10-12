Warring seeks audience with Kejriwal, pushes for plying of buses from Punjab to IGI Airport

Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has sought time from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to request him to allow State Transport Undertakings’ (STUs) buses operate from Punjab to Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

In a demi-official letter to Kejriwal on October 7, a copy of which Warring shared along with a post on his Facebook page on Monday, the transport minister wrote, “The issue is regarding stoppage of bus service by Delhi Transport Department in November 2018 to Indira Gandhi International Airport, which was operated by the State Transport Undertaking for the convenience of passengers travelling to airport from various cities in Punjab. In this regard, many meetings were held with transport authorities of Delhi department and many requests were sent, including the aforementioned DO letters to you and transport minister, but to no avail for the reason best known to them. On the other hand, the Delhi Transport Department is allowing private bus operators to operate their buses to Delhi International Airport.”

Warring wrote, “In this regard, I would again request to meet you in person and request to allow us to operate buses by STUs from Punjab to Delhi International Airport. Accordingly, suitable date and time may be given, so that I can come and make a request to sort out [th]is long pending issue.”

In the Facebook post, Warring pointed out that buses operated by STUs were stopped from going to Delhi International Airport in November 2018 and wrote, “You all know that the indifference of Delhi government towards common man could be easily gauged from the fact that Delhi transport department has given permission to private bus operators to run buses up to Delhi International Airport. As state transport minister, it is my primary duty to provide people with affordable and good services and I am working in that direction from day one.”

The Delhi government had stopped buses operated by Punjab STUs to ply to Indira Gandhi International Airport saying these had stage carriage permit. The ones which are allowed are tourist permit buses with end-to-end operations which carried passengers from single point of boarding to the destination point.