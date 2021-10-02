Warring has conceded ‘transport mafia’ stayed active under Cong regime: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab Youth Wing president and MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that the state’s new Transport Minister, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, has publicly confirmed the allegations levelled by his party against the Congress government that transport mafia in the state was running just like the previous Akali government.

In a statement issued here today, Meet Hayer asked Raja Waring and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to tell when and what action was being taken against the ministers, officers and other involved politicians who have been running the transport mafia for the last 15 years.

Hayer took strong note of Raja Warring’s alleged “confessional statement” about the state’s active transport mafia.

“Raja Warring’s public statement that he (Warring) will end the transport mafia within 15 days is in fact a clear acknowledgment that the transport mafia was still rampant in Punjab during the rule of the Congress government,” he said.

Hayer said Raja Warring’s remarks have proved that former transport minister and current Cabinet minister Razia Sultana was also part of the transport mafia which is why the Congress government could not crack down on the transport mafia. He said although Razia Sultana had resigned from the post of Cabinet minister in support of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu (which has not been accepted yet), the question was whether Razia Sultana had been a partner in the transport mafia. “On what basis was she reinstated in the Cabinet?” he asked.

Meet Hayer said that on one hand the Chief Minister was urging the sand and other mafias not to try to meet him (CM), on the other hand, representatives of alleged “sand and transport mafia like Rana Gurjit Singh and Razia Sultana have been seated in the cabinet”.

“Therefore, it cannot be expected from the Congress to end the mafia rule,” he said.

“Congress and corruption are two sides of the same coin. Therefore, to eradicate corruption and mafia, the Congress will have to be ousted from power in the same way as it was done with the Badals in 2017,” said Meet Hayer.