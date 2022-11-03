scorecardresearch
Warring demands wider probe into conman Sukesh’s allegations

Punjab Congress on Wednesday demanded “a wider probe into the revelations made by jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar regarding the offer for Rajya Sabha nomination for Rs 50 crore by arrested Delhi Minister Satyender Jain”.

“There are already allegations in public space that Rajya Sabha tickets were sold in Punjab also,” Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said in a written statement on Wednesday. Reacting to Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s allegations, Warring said, “Just because the accusation has been made by someone already under probe for fraud does not mean these should be summarily dismissed.”

He said, “The allegations must be probed with broader scope of investigation into overall nominations made by the Aam Aadmi Party for Rajya Sabha in Punjab also.”

Warring said, “Eyebrows were also raised when the AAP fielded ‘politically unknown’ people to the Rajya Sabha who had no record, interest or inclination towards politics till the time they got ‘elected’ unopposed because of the brute majority AAP enjoyed in the Vidhan Sabha. Now that the cat is out of the bag and Sukesh has levelled some serious and relevant allegations when viewed in context of Punjab Rajya Sabha nominations, these must be taken seriously and probed thoroughly.”

Warring also took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for being “so dismissive about Sukesh’s allegations that anybody could be made to say anything in custody”. The Punjab Congress chief added, “That is precisely what his government is doing in Punjab by getting statements from people in custody to implicate their political opponents.”

